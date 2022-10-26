PRESS RELEASE



NEXANS: CONTINUED STRONG MOMENTUM

2022 GUIDANCE UPGRADED



Strong 9M 2022 sales growth reflecting s ustained value growth and solutions new offer ing

Record Generation & Transmission backlog with visibility further enhanced by recent awards

2022 guidance upgraded EBITDA range of 580-600 million euros (from 560-590 million euros) Normalized Free Cash Flow between 225 and 275 million euros (from 200-250 million euros)

Nexans corporate responsibility and sustainability recognized with Platinum rating by EcoVadis

Standard sales of 5,044 million euros in the first nine months of 2022, up +6.7 % organically compared to the same period of 2021 and up + 16 . 2 % in Electrification businesses reflecting solid and structural value growth and an acceleration in electrification trends globally

compared to the same period of 2021 and reflecting solid and structural value growth and an acceleration in electrification trends globally T hird - quarter organic sales growth of +10.3 % compared to third-quarter 2021, in line with the trends observed in the first half of the year and +16.0% in Electrification businesses. Auto harnesses sales up +37.1% in the third quarter supported by growing market shares despite the Ukrainian crisis

compared to third-quarter 2021, in line with the trends observed in the first half of the year and +16.0% in Electrification businesses. in the third quarter supported by growing market shares despite the Ukrainian crisis H ealthy backlog growth (+ 2 9% year-on-year) with a record Generation & Transmission adjusted backlog 1 of 2.4 billion euros up +55% compared to September 2021 providing visibility beyond 18 months and fully loaded plants for 2022 and 2023

with a record Generation & Transmission adjusted backlog of 2.4 billion euros up +55% compared to September 2021 providing visibility beyond 18 months and fully loaded plants for 2022 and 2023 Accelerating growth in connected objects and users fostering a new recurring revenue model supported by premium products and services across the electrification value chain

fostering a new recurring revenue model supported by premium products and services across the electrification value chain Successful cost pass-through and disciplined pricing management in an inflationary environment

in an inflationary environment 2022 guidance upgraded, supported by selective sales growth and Nexans’ Transformation platform (SHIFT Performance, SHIFT Prime and Amplify programs)

Paris, October 26, 2022 – Nexans announced today its financial information for the third quarter of 2022. Commenting on the Group’s highlights, Christopher Guérin, Nexans’ Chief Executive Officer, said: “I am delighted to confirm, Nexans solid financial trajectory and topline momentum, supported by our disruptive SHIFT transformation program, and our solutions new offering.

Nexans’ Electrification businesses has generated an outstanding organic growth of +16.2% for the last nine months versus 2021 same period. Our E3 innovative model is now deployed across almost all units, in order to find the right business performance balance among Economic, Environment & Engagement. We continue to convert healthy,” risk-controlled” contracts for our Generation & Transmission backlog. In addition, as sole U.S based cable manufacturer, we remain a “top of mind” partner for the ever growing U.S. based offshore windfarms industry, like the new EPCI contract for Empire Wind 1 recently signed with Equinor and bp.

Today, our solid and structural performance is the bedrock upon which we have decided to upgrade, for the second time in 2022, our full-year financial guidance.”

CONSOLIDATED SALES BY SEGMENT

(in millions of euros)

At standard metal prices

Copper reference at €5,000/t 9M 20212 9M 2022 Organic growth 9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021 Organic growth Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021 Generation & Transmission (High Voltage & Projects) 520 621 +17.2% +4.3% Distribution (Territories) 661 828 +14.9% +15.9% Usages (Building) 1,152 1,403 +16.5% +22.0% Industry & Solutions 1,007 1,163 +13.4% +26.4% Telecom & Data 241 253 +3.5% -6.6% Other Activities 913 776 -22.2% -20.0% Group total 4,494 5,044 +6.7% +10.3%

I. Q3 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

Executing Electrification Pure Player strategy

To unlock Nexans’ full potential, to deliver benchmark results at scale, and to become the most profitable company in the sector, the transformation platform is running at full speed for all units in the Electrification and Industry & Solutions businesses. This transformation platform (SHIFT Performance, SHIFT Prime and Amplify programs) enables Nexans to deliver sustainable results and has equipped the units to be recession-proof.

As part of its SHIFT Prime program, the Group is actively working on growing its connected objects and users to engineer a new recurring revenue model supported by continued innovation with added-value products and solutions. The Group now has more than 380,000 connected users and more than 30,000 connected objects globally.

During the quarter, the Group also made significant progress on its integration roadmap with Centelsa in Latin America with the announcement of the new brand to customers and partners.

Leading the way to a more sustainable future

For Nexans, sustainability encompasses continuous improvement of combined E3 (Economic, Environmental and Engagement) dimensions across the Group’s entire value chain and ecosystem. This holistic approach to sustainability was illustrated during multiple sustainability events hosted during the quarter:

Nexans Suppliers day organized to share Nexans’ roadmap and amplify E³ impact together with key partners with a special focus on sustainability and innovation.

Nexans’ third annual Climate Day held in New York City, as part of the Climate Week, with energy executives and experts to discuss offshore wind farms and the U.S. energy transition.

“Change the Current” in Canada, where Nexans discussed global copper shortages and the circular economy, carbon neutrality, and renewable energy challenges with experts and customers.

In the meantime, Nexans finalized the deployment of its E3 unique performance management tool to optimize the three Economic, Environment and Engagement dimensions in operations and in the investment decision-making process. As a result of the Group’s global corporate responsibility and sustainability efforts t, Nexans was awarded a Platinum rating by EcoVadis and ranked among the top 1% of companies in its sector globally.

II. 9M 2022 SALES PER BUSINESS GROUP





ELECTRIFICATION BUSINESSES: +16.2% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN 9M 2022

| GENERATION & TRANSMISSION (FORMERLY HIGH VOLTAGE & PROJECTS): Excellent momentum driving record healthy backlog

Generation & Transmission recorded organic sales growth of +17.2% over the first nine months of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021. The segment benefitted from the contribution of the Charleston plant, the only subsea high voltage manufacturing plant in the United States. During the third quarter, manufacturing and installation progress was made mainly on the Seagreen, Crete-Attica and South Fork projects.

The segment witnessed solid and healthy momentum in terms of orders, in line with its risk-yield analysis and selectivity policy. The adjusted backlog3 reached a record high of 2.4 billion euros at the end of September 2022 (up +55% compared to end-September 2021), with strong visibility and fully loaded Halden and Charleston plants until 2023.

Nexans was awarded several projects in energy transition markets, reflecting booming renewable energy trends as well as the Group’s turnkey capabilities and ground-breaking assets. These include a turnkey contract for the Borwin6 offshore wind farm in Germany and a manufacturing contract for the Revolution offshore wind farm in the United States as part of the frame agreement with Orsted.

| DISTRIBUTION (FORMERLY TERRITORIES): +14.9% sales growth in 9M 2022 reflecting value growth in all geographies

Distribution sales amounted to 828 million euros at standard metal prices in the first nine months of 2022, of which 41 million euros contributed by Centelsa. Over the period, the segment recorded +14.9% organic sales growth as a result of growing grid investments across North America and Europe.

Trends by geography for the first nine months4 were as follows:

Europe was up +13.2 % with the third quarter in line with the first-half trend reflecting contract renewals and robust demand.

was up +13.2 with the third quarter in line with the first-half trend reflecting contract renewals and robust demand. South America was up +9.9% thanks to continued momentum in Peru and Colombia.

was up +9.9% thanks to continued momentum in Peru and Colombia. Asia Pacific was up +12.3%. Australia and New Zealand delivered sound growth supported by a recovery in demand, while China suffered from locally imposed lockdowns.

was up +12.3%. Australia and New Zealand delivered sound growth supported by a recovery in demand, while China suffered from locally imposed lockdowns. North America was up by a sharp +57.4% thanks to continuous dynamic market demand.

was up by a sharp +57.4% thanks to continuous dynamic market demand. Middle East and Africa was down -4.2% reflecting a decline in Morocco in the third quarter which offset outstanding demand for the solar offer in Lebanon.





| USAGES (FORMERLY BUILDING): +16.5% value growth in 9M 2022 reflecting outstanding performances in all markets

Usages sales amounted to 1,403 million euros at standard metal prices in the first nine months of 2022, including 78 million euros contributed by Centelsa. Organic sales growth was +22.0% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the previous year on the back of solid demand across all geographies mainly driven by conjunctural effects in some countries and deployment of solutions in others.

The trends by geography5 for the first nine months of 2022 were as follows:

Europe grew +6.2% versus the first nine months of 2021 supported by robust demand, new product launches and amplified solutions as well as disciplined pricing across the region.

grew +6.2% versus the first nine months of 2021 supported by robust demand, new product launches and amplified solutions as well as disciplined pricing across the region. South America was up +3.1% with strong volumes and adequate pricing adjustments.

was up +3.1% with strong volumes and adequate pricing adjustments. Asia Pacific was up +7.2% benefitting notably from the performance in Korea.

was up +7.2% benefitting notably from the performance in Korea. North America was up by an outstanding +54.7% thanks to a still very dynamic market and Nexans’ solid positioning.

was up by an outstanding +54.7% thanks to a still very dynamic market and Nexans’ solid positioning. Middle East and Africa was up +41.7% boosted by a sustained performance in West Africa and a catch-up in Lebanon and Turkey.





NON-ELECTRIFICATION BUSINESSES: +11.5% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN 9M 2022

| INDUSTRY & SOLUTIONS: +13.4% in 9M 2022 reflecting sustained growth despite headwinds

Industry & Solutions sales amounted to 1,163 million euros at standard metal prices in the first nine months of 2022, up +13.4% organically year-on-year, supported by outstanding demand in Auto-harnesses and Automation markets. Sales were up by a strong +26.4% in third-quarter 2022 compared to third-quarter 2021.

Automation remained robust (up +18.8% year-on-year), boosted by demand in Southern Europe and Asia and the launch of the SHIFT Prime program. In Mobility sales grew by +2.6% supported by strong trends in Shipbuilding, while Rolling Stock was negatively impacted by lockdowns in China and Aerospace pursued its recovery.

Automotive Harnesses was up by a strong +22.8% organically in the first nine months of 2022. Sales were up +37.1% in the third quarter reflecting growing market shares despite the Ukrainian crisis. This outstanding performance by the business has been recognized by customers. Its long term perspectives have been strengthened by the duplication of manufacturing activities to ensure business continuity and major contracts for full cabling of electrical vehicles.

| TELECOM & DATA: +3.5% in 9M 2022 on the back of softer Special Telecom in Q3 2022

Telecom & Data sales amounted to 253 million euros at standard metal prices in the first nine months of 2022, up +3.5% organically compared to the first nine months of 2021 and down -6.6% in the third quarter of 2022, reflecting a declining third quarter in Special Telecom following solid backlog execution.

LAN cables and Systems reported good momentum in Europe while Asia was affected by lockdowns.

Telecom Infrastructure was up +3.1% organically in the first nine months of 2022 with European operations supported by sound business momentum in the United Kingdom, offsetting the soft start to the year on the French market. The third-quarter performance is reflecting customer inventories in Europe.

Special Telecom (Subsea) sales were up +12.5% compared to the first nine months of 2021. Business was down -19.5% in third-quarter 2022 reflecting strong backlog execution during prior quarters while return to growth is expected in the fourth quarter.

OTHER ACTIVITIES (MAINLY METALLURGY): -22.2% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN 9M 2022

| OTHER ACTIVITIES

The Other Activities segment – corresponding for the most part to copper wire sales – reported sales of 776 million euros at standard metal prices in the first nine months of 2022, down -22.2% year-on-year in line with Nexans’ strategy to scale down this business and focus on internal needs. The segment was down -20% in the third quarter.

III. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS SINCE THE END OF SEPTEMBER





On October 26 – Nexans signed a new 800 million euro multi-currency revolving credit facility agreement with a group of 13 banks to replace the existing undrawn credit facility agreement signed on December 12, 2018 for 600 million euros. The facility continues to strengthen Nexans’ financial liquidity and has a term of five years with two one-year extension options.

On October 26 – Invexans Limited UK renewed its commitment to remain a long-term partner and a reference shareholder of Nexans.

On October 6 – Nexans received final order for phase one of the Empire Wind Project being developed by a 50-50 partnership between Equinor and bp. This follows the Preferred Supplier Agreement signed in March 2021, which prompted several months of collaborative work to negotiate a turnkey contract, covering the design and manufacturing, as well as the laying and protection of export cables for the project.

IV. 2022 OUTLOOK





Against an uncertain geopolitical and economic backdrop, the Group is confident in the continuation of its performance momentum and will maintain a policy of cost control and selective investment. Nexans’ strategy will remain focused on value growth over volume to keep unleashing profit from its unique transformation platform, as well as its investments in the growing Generation & Transmission market. Nexans is only at the beginning of its journey towards premiumization through the development of value added systems and solutions for its end-users.

In this context, Nexans upgrades its guidance for 2022, excluding acquisitions and divestments:

EBITDA between 580 and 600 million euros (between 560 and 590 million euros previously)

Normalized Free Cash Flow5 between 225 and 275 million euros (200 and 250 million euros previously).

A conference call is scheduled today at 9:00 a.m. CET. Please find below the access details:

Webcast

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/nexans/20221026_1/

Audio dial-in

International switchboard: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200

France: +33 (0) 1 7037 7166

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200

United States: +1 212 999 6659

Confirmation code: Nexans

Financial calendar

February 15, 2023: 2022 full-year earnings

Appendices (in millions of euros)

Third-quarter First nine months 2021 published 2021 constant scope 2022 2021 published 2021 constant scope 2022 Sales at current non-ferrous metal prices by segment Generation & Transmission 176 176 194 524 524 646 Distribution 254 254 334 762 762 1,002 Usages 516 488 640 1,566 1,471 1,932 Industry & Solutions 339 339 440 1,078 1,078 1,287 Telecom & Data 84 84 80 247 247 263 Other Activities 344 372 305 1,271 1,366 1,206 Group total 1,712 1,712 1,994 5,448 5,448 6,336 Sales at standard non-ferrous metal prices by segment

Copper standard of €5,000/t Generation & Transmission 175 175 186 520 520 621 Distribution 213 213 281 661 661 828 Usages 381 364 479 1,210 1,152 1,403 Industry & Solutions 310 310 401 1,007 1,007 1,163 Telecom & Data 81 81 77 241 241 253 Other Activities 223 240 219 854 913 776 Group total 1,382 1,382 1,644 4,494 4,494 5,044

Impact of changes in the scope of consolidation and exchange rates on sales at standard non-ferrous metal prices

Copper standard of €5,000/t

Third-quarter 2021 constant scope Currency effect Change in scope Organic growth Third-quarter 2022 Generation & Transmission 175 4 0 8 186 Distribution 213 10 22 35 281 Usages 364 (5) 41 79 479 Industry & Solutions 310 8 0 84 401 Telecom & Data 81 1 5 (5) 77 Other Activities 240 27 0 (53) 219 Group total 1,382 45 69 147 1,644

1 Adjusted backlog including subsea and land contracts secured but not yet enforced in the former High Voltage & Projects segment.

2 At constant scope on sales at standard non-ferrous metal prices. Detailed impact of changes are available in appendix.

3 Adjusted backlog including contracts secured but not yet enforced

4 Organic growth

5 Free Cash Flow excluding strategic capex, disposal of property, plant and equipment, impact of material activity closures and assuming project tax cash out based on completion rate rather than termination.

