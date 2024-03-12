Nexans: 350 million euros bond issue
This transaction was four times oversubscribed, a strong demand that enabled the cable systems manufacturer 'to obtain a low coupon rate in view of market conditions for a six-year maturity'.
Nexans took advantage of a favorable market environment to refinance early its bond loan of 200 million euros at an interest rate of 2.75%, maturing next April 5. The remaining funds will be allocated to general corporate purposes.
