Nexans announces the success of a bond issue for a total nominal amount of 350 million euros with a six-year maturity and an annual interest rate of 4.25%, with a diversified base of institutional investors in France and abroad.

This transaction was four times oversubscribed, a strong demand that enabled the cable systems manufacturer 'to obtain a low coupon rate in view of market conditions for a six-year maturity'.

Nexans took advantage of a favorable market environment to refinance early its bond loan of 200 million euros at an interest rate of 2.75%, maturing next April 5. The remaining funds will be allocated to general corporate purposes.

Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.