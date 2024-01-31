In a terse press release, cable manufacturer Nexans informs the markets that the French competition authority (Autorité de la Concurrence - AC) has this Tuesday raided three of its sites in France, without specifying which ones.

These searches are part of an investigation into the distribution of energy cables in the French overseas departments and territories", says the group, which adds that it is "cooperating with the Autorité de la Concurrence".

