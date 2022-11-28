Advanced search
    NEX   FR0000044448

NEXANS

(NEX)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:11 2022-11-28 am EST
89.70 EUR   -1.81%
Disclosure of trading in own shares from November 21, 2022 to November 25, 2022
GL
Disclosure of trading in own shares from November 21, 2022 to November 25, 2022
GL
Nexans : Document AMF CP. 2022E873619
PU
Nexans : As an active Copper Mark partner, Nexans strongly believes in responsible copper production

11/28/2022 | 10:58am EST
Because the metals and mining industry will be at the core of enabling the energy transition, raw material scarcity - in particular that of copper, is at the heart of Nexans concerns: maintaining our metallurgical plants is key to support sustainable growth and circular economy, as well as being committed to responsible copper production.

As an active Copper Mark partner, Nexans participates in the Risk Readiness Assessment revision process to implement responsible copper production practices and contribute to:

  • Support the move to Circularity
  • Respect Human Rights
  • Contribute to Social and Economic Development
  • Increase Transparency
  • Enhance Climate Action
  • Support Compliance.

In addition, Nexans is the only rod mill operator in the world to apply for the Copper Mark as part of a pilot project for its two factories in Lens (France) and Montreal (Canada).

Nexans has completed self-assessment Phase 1 of the pilot and has now entered Phase 2: Nexans sites will undergo a third-party assessment of their performance against 32 environmental, social, and governance criteria, conducted by a third party auditor. The assessment results will determine the Copper Mark award.

Through the Copper Mark Letter of Commitment, our two copper rod mills in Lens and Montreal commit to:

  • Meet all Copper Mark Criteria within 24 months of signing this Letter of Commitment;
  • Demonstrate conformance with the Copper Mark Criteria through participation in the Copper Mark Assurance Process
  • Nominate and provide an appropriate level of support and resources to a contact person who will coordinate with the Copper Mark;
  • Share information with the Copper Mark and the public as stipulated in the Copper Mark Assurance Process.

About The Copper Mark

The Copper Mark is an assurance framework to promote responsible practices and demonstrate the copper industry's contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The Copper Mark uses a rigorous site-level assessment process to independently verify whether individual copper producing sites have responsible production practices.

The Copper Mark is built on a genuine commitment to responsible production as we aim to mitigate the environmental and social impact of the copper industry, and positively contribute to sustainable development goals and the green transition.

Disclaimer

Nexans SA published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 15:57:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
