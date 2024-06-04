The European Commission has approved the acquisition of sole control of Gruppo LTC, based in Italy, by Nexans, based in France.

The transaction mainly concerns the power cables market.

The Commission concluded that the proposed concentration would not raise competition concerns, given its limited impact on competition in the markets where the companies are active.

In particular, there are sufficient alternative suppliers on the markets where the activities of Nexans and Gruppo LTC overlap, the Commission points out.

Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.