Nexans: EU approves acquisition of Italian Gruppo LTC
The transaction mainly concerns the power cables market.
The Commission concluded that the proposed concentration would not raise competition concerns, given its limited impact on competition in the markets where the companies are active.
In particular, there are sufficient alternative suppliers on the markets where the activities of Nexans and Gruppo LTC overlap, the Commission points out.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction