Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation on the stock with a target price of €150 ahead of the release of Q3 figures.
The analyst expects further acceleration in growth in Q3, exceeding 10% in the electrification sector.
Jefferies believes that transportation should remain the main growth driver, with a limited slowdown from the high levels seen in Q2.
"The acceleration in the networks sector should also be confirmed; we expect levels similar to those in the second quarter, with strong demand from network operators," the broker said.
"We anticipate an acceleration in growth in the Connect sector after a weak second quarter, although we believe it will still be held back by the lack of recovery in the European residential sector," the analyst concludes.
Published on 09/26/2025 at 09:15 am EDT
