Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation on the stock with a target price of €150 ahead of the release of Q3 figures.



The analyst expects further acceleration in growth in Q3, exceeding 10% in the electrification sector.



Jefferies believes that transportation should remain the main growth driver, with a limited slowdown from the high levels seen in Q2.



"The acceleration in the networks sector should also be confirmed; we expect levels similar to those in the second quarter, with strong demand from network operators," the broker said.



"We anticipate an acceleration in growth in the Connect sector after a weak second quarter, although we believe it will still be held back by the lack of recovery in the European residential sector," the analyst concludes.