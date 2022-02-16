Nexans : S&P Global Ratings upgrades Nexans to BB+

Nexans solid results, successful transformation and sound balance sheet support rating upgrade to BB+

Outstanding Free Cash Flow of 179 million euros

New record low Net Debt at 74 million euros

Paris, February 16, 2022 - Today, Nexans is proud to announce that S&P upgraded Nexans' rating to BB+ from previously BB.

In 2021, the Group exceeded expectations, notably reaching 179 million euros free cash flow and a new record low net debt at 74 million euros, supported by strict working capital management and cash generation mindset.

Nexans' rating raised to BB+ on the Group's long-term issuer credit and senior unsecured notes. Outlook remains stable.