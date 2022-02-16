Nexans : S&P Global Ratings upgrades Nexans to BB+

-
Nexans solid results, successful transformation and sound balance sheet support rating upgrade to BB+
-
Outstanding Free Cash Flow of 179 million euros
-
New record low Net Debt at 74 million euros
Paris, February 16, 2022 - Today, Nexans is proud to announce that S&P upgraded Nexans' rating to BB+ from previously BB.
In 2021, the Group exceeded expectations, notably reaching 179 million euros free cash flow and a new record low net debt at 74 million euros, supported by strict working capital management and cash generation mindset.
Nexans' rating raised to BB+ on the Group's long-term issuer credit and senior unsecured notes. Outlook remains stable.
Disclaimer
Nexans SA published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 07:33:03 UTC.