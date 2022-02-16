Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Nexans
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEX   FR0000044448

NEXANS

(NEX)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 02/16 03:00:56 am
83 EUR   +7.72%
02:34aNEXANS : S&P Global Ratings upgrades Nexans to BB+
PU
02:29aNEXANS : S&P Global Ratings upgrades Nexans to BB+
GL
01:14aNEXANS : Full-year 2021 earnings
PU
Summary 
Summary

Nexans : S&P Global Ratings upgrades Nexans to BB+

02/16/2022 | 02:34am EST
  • Nexans solid results, successful transformation and sound balance sheet support rating upgrade to BB+
  • Outstanding Free Cash Flow of 179 million euros
  • New record low Net Debt at 74 million euros

Paris, February 16, 2022 - Today, Nexans is proud to announce that S&P upgraded Nexans' rating to BB+ from previously BB.

In 2021, the Group exceeded expectations, notably reaching 179 million euros free cash flow and a new record low net debt at 74 million euros, supported by strict working capital management and cash generation mindset.

Nexans' rating raised to BB+ on the Group's long-term issuer credit and senior unsecured notes. Outlook remains stable.

Disclaimer

Nexans SA published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 07:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 022 M 6 842 M 6 842 M
Net income 2021 155 M 176 M 176 M
Net Debt 2021 64,3 M 73,1 M 73,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,6x
Yield 2021 1,04%
Capitalization 3 369 M 3 828 M 3 828 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 20 223
Free-Float 66,9%
