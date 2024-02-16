Stock NEX NEXANS
Nexans

Equities

NEX

FR0000044448

Electrical Components & Equipment

Real-time Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 11:29:59 2024-02-16 am EST
91.65 EUR +0.44% Intraday chart for Nexans +1.55% +15.65%
04:50pm NEXANS : Solid FY23: Increased profitability despite lower sales, robust FY24 guidance Alphavalue
09:48am Nexans: share buyback program implemented CF
Company Profile

Nexans is a key driver for the world's transition to a more connected and sustainable energy future. For over 120 years, the Group has brought energy to life by providing customers with advanced cable technologies for power and data transmission. Today, Nexans goes beyond cables to offer customers a complete service that leverages digital technology to maximize the performance and efficiency of their critical assets. The Group designs solutions and services along the entire value chain in three main business areas: Building & Territories (including utilities and e-mobility), High Voltage & Projects (covering offshore wind farms, subsea interconnections, land high voltage), and Industry & Solutions (including renewables, transportation, oil and gas, automation, and others). Nexans employs nearly 28,000 people with an industrial footprint in 42 countries and commercial activities worldwide. In 2022, the Group generated EUR 6.7 billion in net sales.
Electrical Components & Equipment
2024-04-23 - Q1 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , CAC Mid 60
Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
91.25 EUR
Average target price
94.7 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+3.78%
1st Jan change Capi.
NEXANS Stock Nexans
+15.84% 4 284 M $
PRYSMIAN S.P.A. Stock Prysmian S.p.A.
+6.70% 12 595 M $
RIYADH CABLES GROUP COMPANY Stock Riyadh Cables Group Company
+25.27% 4 673 M $
WALSIN LIHWA CORPORATION Stock Walsin Lihwa Corporation
-6.73% 4 535 M $
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD. Stock Ningbo Orient Wires & Cables Co.,Ltd.
-6.71% 3 827 M $
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION Stock Encore Wire Corporation
+9.64% 3 757 M $
KEI INDUSTRIES LIMITED Stock KEI Industries Limited
+0.69% 3 615 M $
R R KABEL LIMITED Stock R R Kabel Limited
-4.45% 2 001 M $
LS CORP. Stock LS Corp.
+2.36% 1 876 M $
QINGDAO HANHE CABLE CO.,LTD Stock Qingdao Hanhe Cable Co.,Ltd
-10.75% 1 657 M $
