NEXANS

(NEX)
Nexans : awarded Hadselfjord subsea cable contract to strengthen the security of supply in Norwegian island Archipelagos

02/09/2021 | 03:00am EST
Nexans awarded Hadselfjord subsea cable contract to strengthen the security of supply in Norwegian island archipelagos

PRESS RELEASE

  • Project will provide a 170kV power cable connection crossing a fjord of almost nine kilometers in Northern Norway at a water depth of 200 meters. 
  • Contract value exceeding 18 million Euros.
  • Nexans to supply a dedicated system solution to ensure continuity of power supply for the population in the Lofoten and Vesterålen island archipelagos.

Paris, February 9, 2021 – Nexans has been awarded a major order by Statnett, Norway’s national Transmission and Systems Operator, to supply and install a new high-voltage subsea power link crossing Hadselfjord in the far north of the country. The project is critical to strengthen the security of supply for a population of around 50,000 people in the Lofoten and Vesterålen island archipelagos.

The Hadselfjord cable project is vital for Statnett as the current cable, installed in 1977, has exceeded its technical design life. Nexans will upgrade the link by installing two 170 kV submarine cable systems covering a route of approximately 8.8 km at a maximum water depth of 200 m.

According to Elisabeth V. Vardheim, Statnett's Executive Vice President, "the Hadselfjord project will strengthen the security of supply in the region and facilitate future electrification and developments. The cable contract is the most crucial part of this project, and we are looking forward to work together with Nexans on this. We have in previous projects experienced Nexans as a good supplier".

The cable route extends across Hadselfjord between Fiskebøl and Melbu in Vesterålen. The EPCI contract comprises engineering, procurement, construction and installation of the cable systems based on Nexans well-proven cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE) subsea cable technology. The three-core cables will have an integrated fiber-optic element for both communication and Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS). The contract also includes single-core XLPE underground cables for the land-based sections of the link, together with accessories such as cable terminations, cable joints, earthing systems and anti-corrosion systems.

The Hadselfjord cables will be manufactured at Nexans’s specialized subsea cable factory in Halden, Norway and the fiber optic elements will be produced at Nexans’ own plant in Rognan in the north of Norway. The cables have a design lifetime of 40 years and installation is expected to commence in 2022.

Ragnhild Katteland, Executive Vice President, Subsea & Land Systems Business Group, Nexans, said: “Our company purpose of Electrifying the Future is aligned with a long history of working with Statnett on many different types of projects, including cross-fjord power links. We are therefore delighted that Statnett have put their trust in us once again for Hadselfjord.”

About Nexans

Nexans is a key driver for the world’s transition to a more connected and sustainable energy future. For over 120 years, the Group has brought energy to life by providing customers with advanced cable technologies for power and data transmission. Today, Nexans goes beyond cables to offer customers a complete service that leverages digital technology to maximize the performance and efficiency of their critical assets. The Group designs solutions and services along the entire value chain in three main business areas: Building & Territories (including utilities and e­mobility), High Voltage & Projects (covering offshore wind farms, subsea interconnections, land high voltage), and Industry & Solutions (including renewables, transportation, oil and gas, automation, and others).
Corporate Social Responsibility is a guiding principle of Nexans’ business activities and internal practices. In 2013 Nexans was the first cable provider to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group’s commitment to developing ethical, sustainable and high-quality cables also drives its active involvement within leading industry associations, including Europacable, the NEMA, ICF and CIGRE.
Nexans employs nearly 26,000 people with an industrial footprint in 34 countries and commercial activities worldwide. In 2019, the Group generated 6.7 billion euros in sales.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.
For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

Contacts:

Communication                                                                                           Financial Communication

Catherine Garipoglu                                                                                    Aurélia Baudey-Vignaud
Tel.: + 33 (0)1 78 15 04 78                                                                            Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 03 94
catherine.garipoglu@nexans.com                                                                 aurelia.baudey-vignaud@nexans.com

Minaa El Baz                                                                                                Elodie Robbe-Mouillot
Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 04 65                                                                             Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 03 87
minaa.el_baz@nexans.com                                                                          elodie.robbe-mouillot@nexans.com

  


 

 

 

Attachment


