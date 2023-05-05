Nexans : awarded its largest agreement in history to support energy transition in Europe with TenneT

Nexans has been awarded a frame agreement by TenneT, the Transmission System Operator (TSO) for the Netherlands and a significant part of Germany, for turnkey high voltage direct current projects for offshore wind farms.

Under this frame, Nexans will be responsible for three grid projects, connecting the future offshore wind farms BalWin 3, LanWin 4, LanWin 2, in the German North Sea to main land. The initial value is 1.7bn EUR, with major subcontracted works to be added once the project-specific call-offs are signed.

Nexans will be responsible for the full Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation - including civil works (EPCI) of over 2,160 km of subsea and land cables.

In 2022, Nexans made a major step forward with the successful development and testing of the first 525 kV DC cable with key features to enable a substantial increase in transmission capacity. The awarded projects are the first in which the Nexans group is deploying its breakthrough 525 kV offshore cable technology, specifically designed to support the energy transition, that will provide a total of 6 GW of energy from the North Sea to Germany The subsea cables will be manufactured at Nexans' flagship factory in Halden, Norway.

After the successful completion of the DolWin 6 project and the award of the BorWin 6 project in 2022, the frame agreement continues Nexans' long-term partnership with TenneT, contributing to the acceleration of Germany's energy transition. It confirms that Nexans is a reliable partner to support the energy transition and reduce net GHG emissions to meet the carbon neutrality targets set at COP21. These projects will further increase energy security in Europe; they will be operational between 2029 and 2031