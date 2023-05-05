Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Nexans
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEX   FR0000044448

NEXANS

(NEX)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:20 2023-05-04 am EDT
75.50 EUR   -0.59%
01:51aNexans awarded its largest agreement in history to support energy transition in Europe with TenneT
GL
01:49aNexans : awarded its largest agreement in history to support energy transition in Europe with TenneT
PU
05/03Nexans : Liban Cables extends solar power system at Nahr Ibrahim facility
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nexans : awarded its largest agreement in history to support energy transition in Europe with TenneT

05/05/2023 | 01:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nexans has been awarded a frame agreement by TenneT, the Transmission System Operator (TSO) for the Netherlands and a significant part of Germany, for turnkey high voltage direct current projects for offshore wind farms.

Under this frame, Nexans will be responsible for three grid projects, connecting the future offshore wind farms BalWin 3, LanWin 4, LanWin 2, in the German North Sea to main land. The initial value is 1.7bn EUR, with major subcontracted works to be added once the project-specific call-offs are signed.

Nexans will be responsible for the full Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation - including civil works (EPCI) of over 2,160 km of subsea and land cables.

In 2022, Nexans made a major step forward with the successful development and testing of the first 525 kV DC cable with key features to enable a substantial increase in transmission capacity. The awarded projects are the first in which the Nexans group is deploying its breakthrough 525 kV offshore cable technology, specifically designed to support the energy transition, that will provide a total of 6 GW of energy from the North Sea to Germany The subsea cables will be manufactured at Nexans' flagship factory in Halden, Norway.

After the successful completion of the DolWin 6 project and the award of the BorWin 6 project in 2022, the frame agreement continues Nexans' long-term partnership with TenneT, contributing to the acceleration of Germany's energy transition. It confirms that Nexans is a reliable partner to support the energy transition and reduce net GHG emissions to meet the carbon neutrality targets set at COP21. These projects will further increase energy security in Europe; they will be operational between 2029 and 2031

Attachments

Disclaimer

Nexans SA published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 05:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NEXANS
01:51aNexans awarded its largest agreement in history to support energy transition in Europe ..
GL
01:49aNexans : awarded its largest agreement in history to support energy transition in Europe w..
PU
05/03Nexans : Liban Cables extends solar power system at Nahr Ibrahim facility
PU
05/02Nexans launches the first low-carbon power grid cable offering in France
GL
04/28Nexans : Document AMF CP. 2023E897375
PU
04/26French Cables Manufacturer Nexans Acquires Finnish Peer Reka Cables
MT
04/26Reka Industrial Plc : The sale of Reka Cables Ltd completed
AQ
04/26Nexans completes Reka Cables acquisition to electrify Nordics
GL
04/26Nexans : Q1 23: the tide is starting to go out... for the better?
Alphavalue
04/26Transcript : Nexans S.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 26, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEXANS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 6 623 M 7 287 M 7 287 M
Net income 2023 248 M 273 M 273 M
Net Debt 2023 141 M 155 M 155 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,8x
Yield 2023 2,38%
Capitalization 3 281 M 3 611 M 3 611 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
EV / Sales 2024 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 23 184
Free-Float 66,7%
Chart NEXANS
Duration : Period :
Nexans Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXANS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 75,50 €
Average target price 94,35 €
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Guérin Senior Executive Vice President-Europe Region
Jean-Christophe Juillard Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Jean Mouton Chairman
Vincent Dessale COO, Senior EVP-Building & Territories
Hubert Porte Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXANS-10.60%3 611
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.5.91%10 696
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.-32.39%4 662
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION19.69%2 893
SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.27.64%2 680
RIYADH CABLES GROUP COMPANY48.97%2 108
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer