Nexans: contract with Alcoa for low-carbon aluminum

Alcoa announced on Thursday that it had signed a supply agreement with Nexans to supply low-carbon aluminum to several of the French cable manufacturer's European sites.



Under the terms of the agreement, the American group will supply several Nexans plants in Western Europe and Scandinavia with aluminum from its 'Elysis' electrolysis process, which reduces greenhouse gas emissions



. The new process produces oxygen, instead of the direct carbon emissions associated with the traditional electrolysis process, it said in a press release.



Alcoa already supplies Nexans with its EcoLum primary aluminum, which emits just four metric tons of CO2 (Scope 1 and Scope 2) for each ton of metal produced, compared with 13.3 metric tons for traditional processes.



The contract amount was not disclosed.



