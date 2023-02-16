The growing development in electrification, and the strategic role of copper in the energy transition - leading to forecast raw material scarcity, is at the heart of Nexans concerns.

Nexans' understanding of the electrification ecosystems and their medium- and long-term challenges commands strong strategic choices, such as the decision to guarantee the copper supply chain through vertical integration of the Metallurgy business, associated to long term supply contracts with upstream and downstream partners.

Nexans has signed a large contract with KGHM for the supply of copper cathodes in the years 2023-2027. The contract foresees the annual delivery of nearly 22.8 thousand to over 27.8 thousand tonnes of cathodes.