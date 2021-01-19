Log in
Nexans : inaugurates a new plant in Morocco for the production of fiber optic cable accessories

01/19/2021 | 10:10am EST
Casablanca, January 19, 2021 - Nexans strengthens its industrial presence in Morocco with the inauguration of a new plant for the Telecom Systems Business Unit. This inauguration is chaired by Mr. Moulay Hafid Elalamy, Minister of Industry, Trade, Green and Digital Economy of Morocco.

Located in the Nouaceur industrial acceleration zone, known as Midparc, this new Nexans Interface Maroc plant will produce fiber optic cable connectorization accessories for FTTH (Fiber to the Home), 5G, data center and LAN (Local Area Network) applications.

This plant will enable the Nexans Group to increase its production capacity, while expanding its product range and offering new services to better satisfy its customers: supply chain optimization services, component pre-wiring and cable connectorization services. It will serve the European market, as well as the North African market.

On this occasion, Mr. Moulay Hafid Elalamy stressed that 'this new investment in Morocco of the industrial leader Nexans, in line with the European strategy of rationalization of the supply chain, demonstrates the competitiveness of Morocco and the resilience of the national industrial sector in this context of crisis'. The Minister added that 'this project will help meet the growing demand for advanced connectivity solutions and strengthen the positioning of the Moroccan industrial base on advanced technologies'.

'This investment enables us to pursue our development strategy in this high-growth region and to have a stronger local presence in the North West African market,' said Julien Hueber, Executive Vice President of Nexans' Industry Solutions & Projects Business Group. 'This new production unit illustrates the Group's desire to better serve its customers by improving our responsiveness, the quality of our products and by offering services with our telecom and datacom product range,' adds Julien Hueber.

This new site, built on 6,000 m² of land, has 3,000 m² of production workshop and will employ between 250 and 300 people by 2022. The Nexans Group currently has five sites in Morocco.

Disclaimer

Nexans SA published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 15:09:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
