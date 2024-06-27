Nexans has announced a partnership with SNCF Réseau for the deployment of a superconducting current limiter, which will secure and optimize rail traction on the Belfort-Delle line, including the cross-border link with Switzerland.

Developed by Nexans, and integrated into the Bussurel substation, this innovative device reduces short-circuit currents autonomously, regenerating in less than five minutes, without the need for human intervention.

Deployment is scheduled for the end of 2025. This project represents a major step forward in rail electrification, and opens the way to new innovations for safer, more reliable and more sustainable transport", he emphasizes.

Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.