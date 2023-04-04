Nexans : launches Mobiway MOB drum kit, a smart packaging solution for effortless cable transportation & installation

Nexans launches the Mobiway™ MOB drum kit, an innovative connected cable transport & installation solution for medium to large-sized building projects. While traditional cable drums are bulky and unwieldy, Nexans' Mobiway™ MOB is designed to make the process of manipulating and unwinding cables safe and effortless for installers. As a result, only one person is required to manipulate the cables and the installation time can be reduced by half.

Lighter and easier to transport, the advanced Mobiway™ MOB will be replacing the first generation of Mobiway™, improving time savings up to 15% compared to the previous generation. Thanks to the patented ergonomic design, the drum kit has become even more stable and robust, improving workplace safety, by reducing the risks of workers injuries, and extending product lifetime on construction sites.

Furthermore, the connected packaging solution allows installers to obtain all key information about the product on the spot. By simply scanning the drum kit, installers can access the product sheet, cable installation tutorials, and even check the authenticity of cables with Vigishield Anti Counterfeit.