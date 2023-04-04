Advanced search
    NEX   FR0000044448

NEXANS

(NEX)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  07:50:44 2023-04-04 am EDT
90.25 EUR   +0.67%
Nexans : launches Mobiway MOB drum kit, a smart packaging solution for effortless cable transportation & installation
PU
02:53aGood timing to anticipate a continuation of the trend
MS
Availability of the preparatory information for the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of May 11th 2023
GL
Nexans : launches Mobiway MOB drum kit, a smart packaging solution for effortless cable transportation & installation

04/04/2023 | 07:48am EDT
Nexans launches the Mobiway™ MOB drum kit, an innovative connected cable transport & installation solution for medium to large-sized building projects. While traditional cable drums are bulky and unwieldy, Nexans' Mobiway™ MOB is designed to make the process of manipulating and unwinding cables safe and effortless for installers. As a result, only one person is required to manipulate the cables and the installation time can be reduced by half.

Lighter and easier to transport, the advanced Mobiway™ MOB will be replacing the first generation of Mobiway™, improving time savings up to 15% compared to the previous generation. Thanks to the patented ergonomic design, the drum kit has become even more stable and robust, improving workplace safety, by reducing the risks of workers injuries, and extending product lifetime on construction sites.

Furthermore, the connected packaging solution allows installers to obtain all key information about the product on the spot. By simply scanning the drum kit, installers can access the product sheet, cable installation tutorials, and even check the authenticity of cables with Vigishield Anti Counterfeit.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Nexans SA published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 11:47:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on NEXANS
Financials
Sales 2023 6 604 M 7 188 M 7 188 M
Net income 2023 235 M 256 M 256 M
Net Debt 2023 168 M 182 M 182 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,6x
Yield 2023 1,89%
Capitalization 3 896 M 4 241 M 4 241 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
EV / Sales 2024 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 23 184
Free-Float 66,7%
Chart NEXANS
Duration : Period :
Nexans Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXANS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 89,65 €
Average target price 98,05 €
Spread / Average Target 9,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Guérin Senior Executive Vice President-Europe Region
Jean-Christophe Juillard Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Jean Mouton Chairman
Vincent Dessale COO, Senior EVP-Building & Territories
Hubert Porte Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXANS6.16%4 241
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.9.64%10 899
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.-28.97%4 816
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION34.30%3 375
SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.24.36%2 671
KEI INDUSTRIES LIMITED15.73%1 860
