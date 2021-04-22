Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Nexans
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEX   FR0000044448

NEXANS

(NEX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nexans : What's watt by nexans, the youtube channel that electrifies future generations

04/22/2021 | 08:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paris, April 22, 2021 - Nexans has launched an online channel with a series of short videos on YouTube designed to entertain and educate the public about electricity. The channel, called What's Watt, covers topics such as the grid, electric vehicles, lightning and more, and highlights the importance of sustainability. So far, each episode has received over 7,000 views on average. 70% of the channel's viewers are between 18 and 34 years old. Nexans believes that it can also attract a younger audience, for whom the content of the videos may encourage to consider a career in STEM.

The video series is presented by Frédéric Lesur who graduated from CentraleSupélec engineering school in France and is Senior Engineer for high voltage cable systems and power grids at Nexans. Frédéric has a visible passion for the subjects he discusses and has a background with other educational projects and scientific networks, such as 'La Fête de la Science' and 'Pint of Science,'.

The short format and approachable language are designed to appeal to all ages and get them interested in electricity. Nexans is committed to its goals of electrification and sustainability, and everybody in the company is keen to inspire the next generation of engineers, leaders and scientists. The series also involves collaborations with popular science-focused YouTubers, such as Athena Brensberger from Astroathens and Vanessa Hill of BrainCraft.

Christopher Guérin, CEO of Nexans, said: 'As a pure electrification player, our role is also to educate the younger generation about the challenges of electricity. The more sustainable world to which Nexans wants to contribute will not happen without them. We are giving them the keys to a better understanding and action. This initiative is also a mark of our employees' commitment to our mission: Electrify the future. I am proud that they are committed to passing on their knowledge and sharing our common ambition for the energy transition with the general public.'

Frédéric Lesur, host of What's Watt, said: 'It is a great honor to work on What's Watt with exciting people from within Nexans and the larger science community. I'm delighted to see that we already have well over 3,000 subscribers to the channel around the world including the US, UK and France. I love the passion that young people have for learning about science, and I feel fortunate to be the one helping Nexans share the importance of electrification in bringing safer, sustainable, renewable, decarbonized and accessible energy to everyone. Hopefully, some of the young people watching these videos will grow up to be engineers who share our passion to build a better future.'

The series is available on YouTube and on WeChat in China.

Disclaimer

Nexans SA published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 12:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NEXANS
08:10aNEXANS  : What's watt by nexans, the youtube channel that electrifies future gen..
PU
04/01NEXANS  : Signs Supply Contract With Paris Public Transport Operator
MT
04/01NEXANS  : wins major RATP contract for specialized rail cables to upgrade paris ..
PU
04/01NEXANS : Nexans wins major ratp contract for specialized rail cables to upgrade ..
GL
03/31BUREAU VERITAS  : Nexans and bureau veritas announce offshore wind project manag..
AQ
03/31NEXANS : availability of the preparatory information for the mixed shareholders'..
PU
03/31NEXANS  : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
03/30Nexans Secures Contract With Equinor, BP JV at Empire Wind Project
MT
03/30NEXANS FRONT-RUNNER IN U.S. OFFSHORE : preferred supplier agreement on Empire Wi..
PU
03/30NEXANS : Nexans front-runner in u.s. offshore wind: preferred supplier agreement..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 054 M 7 282 M 7 282 M
Net income 2021 124 M 149 M 149 M
Net Debt 2021 191 M 229 M 229 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,0x
Yield 2021 1,02%
Capitalization 3 117 M 3 751 M 3 749 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 20 223
Free-Float 65,6%
Chart NEXANS
Duration : Period :
Nexans Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXANS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 73,74 €
Last Close Price 71,25 €
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher Guérin Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Jean-Christophe Juillard Chief Financial Officer & Head-IT
Jean Mouton Chairman
Hubert Porte Independent Director
Kathleen Wantz-ORourke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXANS20.25%3 751
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.-9.22%8 363
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-1.75%4 950
HENGTONG OPTIC-ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-13.80%4 354
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-0.37%3 951
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.-9.14%2 285
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ