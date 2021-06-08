Log in
Nexans : holds naming ceremony for flagship vessel ‘CLV Nexans Aurora'

06/08/2021
Paris, June 8, 2021 - Nexans, a global player in energy transition, announced today the naming of its new flagship, the 'CLV Nexans Aurora', built at Ulstein Verft in Norway.

Designed by Skipsteknisk to operate near shore in shallow waters as well as deepsea cable operations with cable laying equipment delivered from Maats Tech, the DP3 Cable Laying vessel is the most technologically advanced of its kind in the world, and 'CLV Nexans Aurora' offers sustainable operational solutions for silent operations, fuel, power generation and use of shore power. The 149.9m long and 31m wide vessel boasts over 10,000 tons of cable load capacity and is fitted with state-of-the-art instruments for cable transport, installation and protection.

Once launched, 'CLV Nexans Aurora' will lay export cables for offshore wind farms and interconnectors around the world like for the Seagreen OWF in Scotland, the Crete-Attica interconnector in Greece and the Empire Offshore Wind project in US.

Disclaimer

Nexans SA published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 15:06:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
