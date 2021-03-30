Nexans : to release first quarter 2021 financial information on april 29, 2021

Paris, March 30, 2021 - Nexans will publish its first quarter 2021 financial information on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 7:00am CET. The press release and presentation will be available on our website: www.nexans.com.
Christopher Guérin, CEO, and Jean-Christophe Juillard, CFO, will host a conference call in English starting at 9:00am CET April 29, 2021. Please find the access details:
Webcast link
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/nexans/20210429_1/
Audio dial-in
-
International switchboard: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200
-
France: +33 (0) 1 7037 7166
-
United Kingdom: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200
-
United States: +1 212 999 6659
Confirmation code: Nexans
We suggest connecting 10-20 minutes prior to start time of the conference call.
Replay
A replay will be available for three months on our website.
Disclaimer
Nexans SA published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 06:06:00 UTC.