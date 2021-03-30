Nexans : to release first quarter 2021 financial information on april 29, 2021

Paris, March 30, 2021 - Nexans will publish its first quarter 2021 financial information on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 7:00am CET. The press release and presentation will be available on our website: www.nexans.com.

Christopher Guérin, CEO, and Jean-Christophe Juillard, CFO, will host a conference call in English starting at 9:00am CET April 29, 2021. Please find the access details:

Webcast link

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/nexans/20210429_1/

Audio dial-in

International switchboard: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200

France: +33 (0) 1 7037 7166

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200 United States: +1 212 999 6659



Confirmation code: Nexans

We suggest connecting 10-20 minutes prior to start time of the conference call.

Replay

A replay will be available for three months on our website.