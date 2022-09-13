Nexans : reinforces its position as a leader in Australia's renewable energy transition by supporting the construction of a major solar farm project at Glenrowan, Victoria

As part of this turnkey project, Nexans and Tesmec Australia consortium have been appointed by AusNet Services (AusNet) to support connection of the 130MW project, offering mechanised cable installation and design services, which are value-added to customers.

AusNet has been appointed to connect the solar farm to the grid. AusNet, together with its construction partners will design, build, own and operate the transmission assets for the solar farm.

Nexans will build on its deep knowledge of cable systems and installations to optimise cable system design and provide 33kV cables and cable accessories. Tesmec Australia will bring its expertise in the automated trenching and laying of long lengths of single-core cable. The integrated approach optimises the Medium Voltage system design, trench cross-sections, and selection of cables and accessories for the project.

The 33 kV power cables will be manufactured at Nexans' Yanggu Plant in China, while the cable accessories will be manufactured at Nexans' Australmold in Australia. The mechanised cable will be commissioned by the first half of 2023.