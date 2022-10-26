Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Nexans
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEX   FR0000044448

NEXANS

(NEX)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-10-25 am EDT
101.00 EUR   +2.23%
01:01aNexans : Continued strong momentum, 2022 guidance upgraded
GL
01:01aNexans signed a 800 million euros Revolving Credit Facility
GL
01:00aNexans signed a 800 million euros Revolving Credit Facility
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nexans signed a 800 million euros Revolving Credit Facility

10/26/2022 | 01:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nexans signed a 800 million euros Revolving Credit Facility

_PRESS RELEASE_

Paris, October 26, 2022 – Nexans signed a new 800 million euro multi-currency Revolving Credit Facility agreement with a group of 13 banks to replace the existing undrawn credit facility agreement signed on December 12, 2018 for 600 million euros.

The facility continues to strengthen Nexans’ financial liquidity and has a term of five years with two one-year extension options.

Jean-Christophe Juillard, Deputy CEO and CFO of Nexans commented, " We are pleased to secure this new financing with 13 bank partners to support Nexans strategic ambition. The success of this new Revolving Credit Facility, oversubscribed by more than 100 million euros, illustrates Nexans financial improvement and will secure the Group’s access to liquidity until 2029. "

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With approximately 25,000 people in 42 countries, the Group is driving the change towards a safer, more sustainable, renewable, carbon-free world, accessible to all. In 2021, Nexans generated €6.1 billion in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across five main business areas: Energy Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usages, Industry & Solutions and Telecom & Data. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives bringing energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group pledged to contribute to carbon neutrality by 2030.

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.
For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

Contacts:

Communication
Emmanuel Guinot
Tel.: +33 (0) 6 75 02 20 73
emmanuel.guinot@nexans.com 		Investor relations
Elodie Robbe-Mouillot
Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 03 87
elodie.robbe-mouillot@nexans.com

 

 

Attachment


All news about NEXANS
01:01aNexans : Continued strong momentum, 2022 guidance upgraded
GL
01:01aNexans signed a 800 million euros Revolving Credit Facility
GL
01:00aNexans signed a 800 million euros Revolving Credit Facility
AQ
12:46aDisclosure of trading in own shares from October 17, 2022 to October 21, 2022
GL
12:46aDisclosure of trading in own shares from October 17, 2022 to October 21, 2022
GL
10/25Interconnectors set for key role as green energy sy..
RE
10/25Interconnectors set for key role as green energy sy..
RE
10/17Disclosure of trading in own shares from October 10, 2022 to October 14, 2022
GL
10/17Disclosure of trading in own shares from October 10, 2022 to October 14, 2022
GL
10/10Disclosure of trading in own shares from October 3, 2022 to October 7, 2022
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEXANS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 570 M 6 554 M 6 554 M
Net income 2022 259 M 258 M 258 M
Net Debt 2022 271 M 271 M 271 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,5x
Yield 2022 1,42%
Capitalization 4 363 M 4 352 M 4 352 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 21 108
Free-Float 66,7%
Chart NEXANS
Duration : Period :
Nexans Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXANS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 101,00 €
Average target price 98,40 €
Spread / Average Target -2,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Guérin Senior Executive Vice President-Europe Region
Jean-Christophe Juillard Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & Head-IT
Jean Mouton Chairman
Vincent Dessale COO, Senior EVP-Building & Territories
Hubert Porte Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXANS17.65%4 352
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.-1.39%8 502
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.58.17%7 722
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION-5.09%2 586
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-36.29%2 039
SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-14.26%1 969