Nexans signed a 800 million euros Revolving Credit Facility

_PRESS RELEASE_

Paris, October 26, 2022 – Nexans signed a new 800 million euro multi-currency Revolving Credit Facility agreement with a group of 13 banks to replace the existing undrawn credit facility agreement signed on December 12, 2018 for 600 million euros.

The facility continues to strengthen Nexans’ financial liquidity and has a term of five years with two one-year extension options.

Jean-Christophe Juillard, Deputy CEO and CFO of Nexans commented, " We are pleased to secure this new financing with 13 bank partners to support Nexans strategic ambition. The success of this new Revolving Credit Facility, oversubscribed by more than 100 million euros, illustrates Nexans’ financial improvement and will secure the Group’s access to liquidity until 2029. "

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With approximately 25,000 people in 42 countries, the Group is driving the change towards a safer, more sustainable, renewable, carbon-free world, accessible to all. In 2021, Nexans generated €6.1 billion in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across five main business areas: Energy Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usages, Industry & Solutions and Telecom & Data. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives bringing energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group pledged to contribute to carbon neutrality by 2030.

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

Contacts:

Communication

Emmanuel Guinot

Tel.: +33 (0) 6 75 02 20 73

emmanuel.guinot@nexans.com Investor relations

Elodie Robbe-Mouillot

Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 03 87

elodie.robbe-mouillot@nexans.com

Attachment