Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Nexans
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEX   FR0000044448

NEXANS

(NEX)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:04 2022-11-10 am EST
87.00 EUR   -1.58%
02:50aNexans signs agreement to acquire Reka Cables from Reka Industrial
GL
02:50aNexans signs agreement to acquire Reka Cables from Reka Industrial
GL
02:31aInside Information : Reka Industrial Plc sells its subsidiary Reka Cables Ltd to Nexans Group
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nexans signs agreement to acquire Reka Cables from Reka Industrial

11/10/2022 | 02:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nexans signs agreement to acquire Reka Cables from Reka Industrial

Paris, France, November 10, 2022 Nexans SA (Euronext Paris: NEX) announced today that it has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Reka Industrial Plc (NASDAQ OMX Helsinki: REKA) to acquire Reka Cables (the “Transaction”). This acquisition will strengthen Nexans’ position in the Nordics notably in electricity Distribution and Usages.

Founded in 1961, Reka Cables is active in the manufacturing of low and medium voltages cables for the Usages and Distribution applications. With a turnover expected to exceed 160 million euros in 2022 and 270 people, the company is one of the leaders of the Finnish market operating in four countries and benefits from a premium reputation in the Nordics. It became in November 2021 one of the first cable manufacturers to become Carbon Neutral on scope 1 and scope 2.

Nexans will acquire Reka Cables for an equity price of 53 million euros, including a financial net debt of 6.5 million euros as of end of September 2022. Completion of the Transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to take place in the first half of 2023.

Christopher Guérin, Nexans CEO said: “With a deep commitment to energy transition and carbon neutrality, Reka Cables is fully aligned with the Group’s strategic ambition to become a Pure Electrification Player committed to contribute to carbon neutrality by 2030. This premium Finnish operation will further contribute to Nexans ability to serve our Nordic customers with high quality and safe cables in the region. I am convinced that this operations will benefit the teams of both Reka Cables and Nexans, with synergies and development opportunities ahead of them.

Jukka Poutanen, Reka Cables’ CEO, emphasized: “The Reka Cables team has consistently delivered high quality cables. As a global player in electrification and an active promoter of the energy transition, Nexans is a great fit for Reka Cables

Nexans expects to fund the acquisition with a mix of available cash and debt.

About Reka Industrial

Reka Industrial is a Finnish investment company. As an industrial family company, Reka Industrial is committed to develop the performance and sustainability of the companies we own. Currently, the company has two industrial ownerships: Reka Cables and Reka Rubber. Reka Industrial class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

About Nexans
For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With around 25,000 people in 42 countries, the Group is leading the charge to the new world of electrification: safe, sustainable, renewable, decarbonized and accessible to everyone. In 2021, Nexans generated 6.1 billion euros in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across five main business areas: Energy Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usages, Industry & Solutions and Telecom & Data. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group pledged to contribute to carbon neutrality by 2030.

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

Nexans Contacts:

Investor relations
Elodie Robbe-Mouillot
Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 03 87
elodie.robbe-mouillot@nexans.com 		Communication
Emmanuel Guinot
Tel.: +33 (0) 6 75 02 20 73
emmanuel.guinot@nexans.com

 

Reka Industrial Contact:        

Communication
Jukka Poutanen, CEO
Tel.: +358 40 833 9007

 

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about NEXANS
02:50aNexans signs agreement to acquire Reka Cables from Reka Industrial
GL
02:50aNexans signs agreement to acquire Reka Cables from Reka Industrial
GL
02:31aInside Information : Reka Industrial Plc sells its subsidiary Reka Cables Ltd to Nexans Gr..
AQ
11/08"copper For Tomorrow" : for a more sustainable energy future
PU
11/07Disclosure of trading in own shares from October 31, 2022 to November 4, 2022
GL
11/07Disclosure of trading in own shares from October 31, 2022 to November 4, 2022
GL
11/02Disclosure of trading in own shares from October 24, 2022 to October 28, 2022
GL
11/02Disclosure of trading in own shares from October 24, 2022 to October 28, 2022
AQ
10/27Nexans Hires Chief Human Resources Officer
MT
10/27Nexans welcomes Maria Lorente Fraguas as Senior Corporate Vice President, Chief Human R..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEXANS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 694 M 6 727 M 6 727 M
Net income 2022 276 M 277 M 277 M
Net Debt 2022 247 M 249 M 249 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 1,42%
Capitalization 3 819 M 3 838 M 3 838 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 21 108
Free-Float 66,7%
Chart NEXANS
Duration : Period :
Nexans Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXANS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 88,40 €
Average target price 96,55 €
Spread / Average Target 9,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Guérin Senior Executive Vice President-Europe Region
Jean-Christophe Juillard Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & Head-IT
Jean Mouton Chairman
Vincent Dessale COO, Senior EVP-Building & Territories
Hubert Porte Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXANS2.97%3 838
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.-3.20%8 511
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.46.60%7 246
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION-0.80%2 604
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-33.02%2 109
SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-2.46%1 986