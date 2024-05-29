Nexans: successful bond issue for 575 ME
Nexans will finance the acquisition announced in February 2024 of La Triveneta Cavi, a player in the European medium and low voltage cable markets.
Jean-Christophe Juillard, Executive Vice President and CFO of Nexans comments: ' The success of this new bond issue, Nexans' largest, confirms the confidence of the bond market in the Group's Pure Player strategy for electrification'.
The bonds are rated BB+ by Standard & Poor's.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction