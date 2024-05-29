Nexans announced today the success of a bond issue for a total nominal amount of 575 million euros with a five-year maturity and an annual coupon of 4.125%.

Nexans will finance the acquisition announced in February 2024 of La Triveneta Cavi, a player in the European medium and low voltage cable markets.

Jean-Christophe Juillard, Executive Vice President and CFO of Nexans comments: ' The success of this new bond issue, Nexans' largest, confirms the confidence of the bond market in the Group's Pure Player strategy for electrification'.

The bonds are rated BB+ by Standard & Poor's.

