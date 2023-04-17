Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Nexans
  News
  Summary
    NEX   FR0000044448

NEXANS

(NEX)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:45:07 2023-04-17 am EDT
83.30 EUR   +0.42%
05:17aNexans to deliver a new centerpiece to Geneva's Swissgrid electrical network
GL
04:55aNexans Wins EUR25 Million Underground Cable Contract for Swiss Airport
MT
04/12Nexans : Document AMF CP. 2023E893996
PU
Nexans to deliver a new centerpiece to Geneva's Swissgrid electrical network

04/17/2023 | 05:17am EDT
Nexans to deliver a new centerpiece to Geneva’s Swissgrid electrical network

_ PRESS RELEASE _

  • In the context of the overhead power line burial project headed up by Swissgrid, Nexans will be supplying and installing nearly 30 km of 220kV underground cable along the Geneva-Cointrin airport
  • Nexans will also be in charge of dismantling the existing gas-insulated extra high voltage link (GIL), along with a certain number of civil works
  • Nexans system will feature a cable temperature monitoring solution

Paris, April 17, 2023 – Swissgrid, the national company in charge of Switzerland’s electricity transmission grid, has chosen Nexans through a bidding process for the project of burying the Very High Voltage (VHV) overhead power lines along the southern side of the Geneva-Cointrin airport. The replacement of the overhead cables with underground cables will free up large tracts of land destined for urban development of the greater Geneva area.

Nexans was chosen for this €25 million turnkey contract for its ability to produce and install very high voltage cables and offer engineering services, as well as for its experience managing complex projects.

The Swissgrid project is part of the “Axe Stratégique Réseau” development programs in the canton of Geneva and the Federal Roads Office’s “Redevelopment of the Grand-Saconnex motorway junction”. In the overhead power line burial project, exceptional by its complex nature, both technical and organizational, Nexans will be in charge of certain engineering services, and of taking down and replacing gas isolated links. In addition to producing and installing nearly 30 km of very high voltage cables between the electrical stations of Foretaille and Renfile, Nexans will also install two 144-strand fibre optic links and embed a temperature monitoring feature in the cable system.

“We welcome the opportunity to continue our work with Swissgrid on this ambitious and prestigious project, relying on the many and varied skills of the Nexans teams – from engineering to civil works, but also including the production and installation of very high voltage networks, says Marco Spinelli, CEO of Nexans Switzerland.

As a leader on the very high voltage market in Switzerland, Nexans has already successfully led several urban projects in Basel, Lausanne, Geneva, Bern, and Zurich. Nexans Switzerland has also been entrusted with complex very high voltage cable connection projects, such as the connection of the Nant de Drance (2018) and Linth-Limmern (2016) pumped storage power plants to the national grid and the underground cable connection of La Bâtiaz – Le Verney (2022).

About Nexans 

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With 28,000 people in 42 countries, the Group is paving the way to a new world of safe, sustainable  and decarbonized electricity that is accessible to everyone. In 2022, Nexans generated 6.7 billion euros in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across five main business areas: Power Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usage, Industry & Solutions and Telecom & Data. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives, bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group pledged to contribute to carbon neutrality by 2030. 

Nexans. Electrify the future. 

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A. 
For more information, please visit www.nexans.com 

Contacts:

Communication

 

Emmanuel Guinot
emmanuel.guinot@nexans.com

 

Emmanuelle Guy
Tél.: +33 (0)1 78 15 04 68
emmanuelle.guy@nexans.com

 		Investor Relations

 

Elodie Robbe-Mouillot
Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 03 87
elodie.robbe-mouillot@nexans.com

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2023 6 603 M 7 258 M 7 258 M
Net income 2023 236 M 259 M 259 M
Net Debt 2023 143 M 158 M 158 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,6x
Yield 2023 2,13%
Capitalization 3 605 M 3 963 M 3 963 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
EV / Sales 2024 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 23 184
Free-Float 66,7%
Chart NEXANS
Duration : Period :
Nexans Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXANS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 82,95 €
Average target price 97,75 €
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Guérin Senior Executive Vice President-Europe Region
Jean-Christophe Juillard Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Jean Mouton Chairman
Vincent Dessale COO, Senior EVP-Building & Territories
Hubert Porte Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXANS-1.78%3 963
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.8.80%10 923
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.-33.30%4 529
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION22.32%3 074
SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.22.18%2 625
LS CORP.33.00%1 950
