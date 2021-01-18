Nexans : to release 2020 full-year financial results on february 17, 2021

Paris, January 18, 2021 - Nexans will publish its 2020 full-year financial results on Wednesday February 17, 2021 at 7:00am CET. The press release and presentation will be available on our website.
Christopher Guérin, CEO, and Jean-Christophe Juillard, CFO, will host a conference in English starting at 9:00am CET February 17, 2021. This conference call will be audio and webcast. Please find the access details:
Audio dial-in
International switchboard: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200
France: +33 (0) 1 7037 7166
United Kingdom: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200
United States: +1 212 999 6659
Confirmation code: nexans full year
Webcast link
We suggest connecting 10-20 minutes prior to start time of the conference call.
Replay
A replay of this conference call will be available for three months on our website.
