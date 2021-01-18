Log in
Nexans : to release 2020 full-year financial results on february 17, 2021

01/18/2021 | 12:54pm EST
Paris, January 18, 2021 - Nexans will publish its 2020 full-year financial results on Wednesday February 17, 2021 at 7:00am CET. The press release and presentation will be available on our website.

Christopher Guérin, CEO, and Jean-Christophe Juillard, CFO, will host a conference in English starting at 9:00am CET February 17, 2021. This conference call will be audio and webcast. Please find the access details:

Audio dial-in

  • International switchboard: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200
  • France: +33 (0) 1 7037 7166
  • United Kingdom: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200
  • United States: +1 212 999 6659

Confirmation code: nexans full year

Webcast link

We suggest connecting 10-20 minutes prior to start time of the conference call.

Replay
A replay of this conference call will be available for three months on our website.

Disclaimer

Nexans SA published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 17:53:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
