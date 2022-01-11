Nexans : to release 2021 full-year earnings on February 16, 2022

Paris, January 11, 2022 - Nexans will publish its 2021 full-year earnings on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 7:00am CET. The press release and presentation will be available on our website: www.nexans.com.

Christopher Guérin, CEO, and Jean-Christophe Juillard, CFO, will host a video webcast in English starting at 9:00am CET February 16, 2022. Please find the access details: