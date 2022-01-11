Log in
    NEX   FR0000044448

NEXANS

(NEX)
  Report
Nexans : to release 2021 full-year earnings on February 16, 2022

01/11/2022 | 02:08am EST
Paris, January 11, 2022 - Nexans will publish its 2021 full-year earnings on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 7:00am CET. The press release and presentation will be available on our website: www.nexans.com.

Christopher Guérin, CEO, and Jean-Christophe Juillard, CFO, will host a video webcast in English starting at 9:00am CET February 16, 2022. Please find the access details:

Disclaimer

Nexans SA published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 07:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 063 M 6 874 M 6 874 M
Net income 2021 155 M 175 M 175 M
Net Debt 2021 71,6 M 81,2 M 81,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,1x
Yield 2021 0,92%
Capitalization 3 772 M 4 272 M 4 277 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 20 223
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends NEXANS
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher Guérin Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Jean-Christophe Juillard Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & Head-IT
Jean Mouton Chairman
Vincent Dessale COO, Senior EVP-Building & Territories
Hubert Porte Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXANS0.47%4 272
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.-0.06%9 801
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-12.56%7 823
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.-13.80%4 757
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-6.82%3 343
NUODE INVESTMENT CO.,LTD-6.21%3 278