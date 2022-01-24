Nexans : wins partial award to consolidate cabling system “La Loma's”, the largest solar energy project to be undertaken in Colombia

Nexans supplied more than 390 km of low and medium voltage cable.

La Loma solar farm, owned by Enel Green Power Colombia, will have a capacity of 187 MWdc and will generate 420.5 GWh per year for two decades.

Paris, January 24, 2022 - Nexans supplied La Loma's solar farm with complete infrastructures to interconnect solar energy conversion systems. Led by the Enel Green Power Company, the solar farm will have a capacity of 187 MWdc and will generate 420.5 GWh per year for two decades.

The Group supplied more than 390 km of low and medium voltage cable manufactured in the plants in Colombia and Peru.

Solar energy is on the rise and represents - on an industrial scale - the most attractive renewable source due to lower costs and a relatively fast construction period. In Colombia, there are more than 294 clean energy projects that seek to supply the growing demand for electricity. According to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, 12 photovoltaic energy projects are underway in the Caribbean region, including the 'La Loma' solar farm, in the department of Cesar.