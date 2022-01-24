Log in
    NEX   FR0000044448

NEXANS

(NEX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nexans : wins partial award to consolidate cabling system “La Loma's”, the largest solar energy project to be undertaken in Colombia

01/24/2022 | 08:04am EST
  • Nexans supplied more than 390 km of low and medium voltage cable.
  • La Loma solar farm, owned by Enel Green Power Colombia, will have a capacity of 187 MWdc and will generate 420.5 GWh per year for two decades.

Paris, January 24, 2022 - Nexans supplied La Loma's solar farm with complete infrastructures to interconnect solar energy conversion systems. Led by the Enel Green Power Company, the solar farm will have a capacity of 187 MWdc and will generate 420.5 GWh per year for two decades.

The Group supplied more than 390 km of low and medium voltage cable manufactured in the plants in Colombia and Peru.

Solar energy is on the rise and represents - on an industrial scale - the most attractive renewable source due to lower costs and a relatively fast construction period. In Colombia, there are more than 294 clean energy projects that seek to supply the growing demand for electricity. According to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, 12 photovoltaic energy projects are underway in the Caribbean region, including the 'La Loma' solar farm, in the department of Cesar.

Disclaimer

Nexans SA published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 13:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 057 M 6 846 M 6 846 M
Net income 2021 156 M 176 M 176 M
Net Debt 2021 72,2 M 81,6 M 81,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,9x
Yield 2021 0,96%
Capitalization 3 651 M 4 141 M 4 127 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 20 223
Free-Float -
Chart NEXANS
Duration : Period :
Nexans Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXANS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 83,50 €
Average target price 92,46 €
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Guérin Senior Executive Vice President-Europe Region
Jean-Christophe Juillard Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & Head-IT
Jean Mouton Chairman
Vincent Dessale COO, Senior EVP-Building & Territories
Hubert Porte Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXANS-2.74%4 141
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.-6.52%9 246
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-16.63%7 503
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.-9.23%5 038
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-11.32%3 200
NUODE INVESTMENT CO.,LTD-14.36%3 011