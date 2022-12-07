Renewable energies: Nexans confirms its commitment from its plant in Mohammedia in Morocco

On Wednesday December 7, 2022, Ryad Mezzour, Moroccan Minister of Industry and Trade, and Christopher Guérin, CEO of Nexans Group, inaugurated the Nexans photovoltaic power facility in a ceremony held on the group's site in Mohammedia, in Morocco.

The facility is installed on the roof of the Mohammedia plant, comprising 4,640 photovoltaic panels - for an installed capacity of 2.5 MWp - that cover a total surface area of 12,166 square metres. It will produce more than 3,927 MWh of electricity annually, a capacity that will guarantee a substantial reduction of more than 2,850 tonnes per year in CO2 emissions, and cover 19% of the plant's energy needs.