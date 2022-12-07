Advanced search
Renewable energies: Nexans confirms its commitment from its plant in Mohammedia in Morocco

12/07/2022 | 11:42am EST
On Wednesday December 7, 2022, Ryad Mezzour, Moroccan Minister of Industry and Trade, and Christopher Guérin, CEO of Nexans Group, inaugurated the Nexans photovoltaic power facility in a ceremony held on the group's site in Mohammedia, in Morocco.

The facility is installed on the roof of the Mohammedia plant, comprising 4,640 photovoltaic panels - for an installed capacity of 2.5 MWp - that cover a total surface area of 12,166 square metres. It will produce more than 3,927 MWh of electricity annually, a capacity that will guarantee a substantial reduction of more than 2,850 tonnes per year in CO2 emissions, and cover 19% of the plant's energy needs.

