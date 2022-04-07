Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. NexCore Healthcare Capital Corp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NXCR   US6533541008

NEXCORE HEALTHCARE CAPITAL CORP

(NXCR)
Delayed OTC Markets  - 
0.000000 USD    0.00%
12:53pNEXCORE HEALTHCARE CAPITAL : Experience senior living development and stellar senior living announce new development in spokane
PU
02/10NEXCORE HEALTHCARE CAPITAL : Montrose Regional Health and NexCore Group Announce Ambulatory Care Center Building Project
PU
01/20NEXCORE HEALTHCARE CAPITAL : Experience Senior Living Development Announces Second Seniors Housing Development in the RidgeGate Community
PU
SummaryNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NexCore Healthcare Capital : EXPERIENCE SENIOR LIVING DEVELOPMENT AND STELLAR SENIOR LIVING ANNOUNCE NEW DEVELOPMENT IN SPOKANE

04/07/2022 | 12:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Stellar Senior Living, a Utah-based, family owned and operated senior living provider, and Experience Senior Living Development (ESLD), a Denver-based senior housing developer, announced the second development of their joint venture in Spokane, Washington. The Gallery at Spokane is scheduled to open in September of 2023 and seeks to serve the growing population of Spokane and surrounding areas.

The three story, 137-unit community located at 5415 S. Regal Street will operate as a fully licensed continuing care retirement community offering independent living, assisted living, and memory care within the 121,408 square foot residence. The Gallery at Spokane was thoughtfully designed for those seeking an upscale Spokane lifestyle. The courtyard has been organized to accommodate food trucks, select units have full kitchens for those wanting more freedom to cook and the second-floor bar offers views of South Hill. The Gallery at Spokane will offer a wide range of amenities including all day dining with a modern cafe open to the public, private walking paths, a salon, housekeeping, laundry services, and transportation.

Stellar Senior Living's operational philosophy is based upon their strong foundation of family, and they care deeply for their residents, offering individualized support. "Our supreme goal is to do and be the best in all we undertake, and to provide a Stellar life for our residents, their families, and our employees," says Evrett Benton, Stellar Senior Living founder and CEO.

"We are excited to expand into the Pacific Northwest in Spokane's South Hill neighborhood, one of the most sought-after residential areas," said Hunter MacLeod, ESLD Senior Vice President of Development.

"Together, with Stellar Senior Living, we look forward to supporting the Spokane community with newly created jobs and a vibrant community where residents stay connected, active and engaged."

Rounding out the development team is Denver-based OZ Architecture, and general contractor Walker Construction, headquartered in Spokane.

The Gallery at Spokane senior living community will be accepting reservations later in 2022. To learn more or sign up to receive updates visit the website or email southhill.sales@stellarliving.com.

Disclaimer

NexCore Healthcare Capital Corporation published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 16:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEXCORE HEALTHCARE CAPITAL CORP
12:53pNEXCORE HEALTHCARE CAPITAL : Experience senior living development and stellar senior livin..
PU
02/10NEXCORE HEALTHCARE CAPITAL : Montrose Regional Health and NexCore Group Announce Ambulator..
PU
01/20NEXCORE HEALTHCARE CAPITAL : Experience Senior Living Development Announces Second Seniors..
PU
2021NEXCORE HEALTHCARE CAPITAL : Group Names Jeanette Allen VP Health and Wellness of its Expe..
PU
2021NEXCORE HEALTHCARE CAPITAL : Four NexCore Group developments named 2021 HREI Insights Awar..
PU
2021HATCHspaces and NexCore Group JV Expand Their Partnership with a New 100,000 +/- SF Lab..
PU
2021NEXCORE HEALTHCARE CAPITAL : Nuveen and NexCore Announce $620.4 Million, 29-Asset Healthca..
PU
More news
Managers and Directors
Gregory C. Venn Chief Executive Officer
Jarrod Daddis President
Robert E. Lawless Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Nathan Kossoff Director-Information Technology
Ed Christen Chief Research & Analytics Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXCORE HEALTHCARE CAPITAL CORP0.00%0
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-1.07%133 955
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-2.51%75 650
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-15.70%24 680
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.8.36%20 371
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA6.62%19 470