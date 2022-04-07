NexCore Healthcare Capital : EXPERIENCE SENIOR LIVING DEVELOPMENT AND STELLAR SENIOR LIVING ANNOUNCE NEW DEVELOPMENT IN SPOKANE

Stellar Senior Living, a Utah-based, family owned and operated senior living provider, and Experience Senior Living Development (ESLD), a Denver-based senior housing developer, announced the second development of their joint venture in Spokane, Washington. The Gallery at Spokane is scheduled to open in September of 2023 and seeks to serve the growing population of Spokane and surrounding areas.

The three story, 137-unit community located at 5415 S. Regal Street will operate as a fully licensed continuing care retirement community offering independent living, assisted living, and memory care within the 121,408 square foot residence. The Gallery at Spokane was thoughtfully designed for those seeking an upscale Spokane lifestyle. The courtyard has been organized to accommodate food trucks, select units have full kitchens for those wanting more freedom to cook and the second-floor bar offers views of South Hill. The Gallery at Spokane will offer a wide range of amenities including all day dining with a modern cafe open to the public, private walking paths, a salon, housekeeping, laundry services, and transportation.

Stellar Senior Living's operational philosophy is based upon their strong foundation of family, and they care deeply for their residents, offering individualized support. "Our supreme goal is to do and be the best in all we undertake, and to provide a Stellar life for our residents, their families, and our employees," says Evrett Benton, Stellar Senior Living founder and CEO.

"We are excited to expand into the Pacific Northwest in Spokane's South Hill neighborhood, one of the most sought-after residential areas," said Hunter MacLeod, ESLD Senior Vice President of Development.

"Together, with Stellar Senior Living, we look forward to supporting the Spokane community with newly created jobs and a vibrant community where residents stay connected, active and engaged."

Rounding out the development team is Denver-based OZ Architecture, and general contractor Walker Construction, headquartered in Spokane.

The Gallery at Spokane senior living community will be accepting reservations later in 2022. To learn more or sign up to receive updates visit the website or email southhill.sales@stellarliving.com.