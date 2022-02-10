NexCore Healthcare Capital : Montrose Regional Health and NexCore Group Announce Ambulatory Care Center Building Project

Montrose Regional Health (MRH) announces plans to build a new state-of-the-art Ambulatory Care Center (ACC) in cooperation with Denver-based healthcare real estate developer, NexCore Group.

The ACC will be a healthcare destination that will offer a full spectrum of services. The 80,000 square foot, four-story building will improve the delivery of care into a more coordinated and integrated system, with convenient access, ample parking, and decreased cost of care. The ACC will be conveniently located adjacent to the River Landing Shopping Center that includes Target, the new Hobby Lobby and other national and regional retailers near the intersection of Townsend and Rio Grande Avenue. Construction will begin in the third quarter of 2022 with the grand opening scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Jeff Mengenhausen, CEO at MRH said; "Our communities are growing, and Montrose Regional Health is doing all we can to meet the upcoming healthcare needs in a comprehensive, functional, and cost-effective way. Along with the vision and leadership of the Board of Directors, hospital administration, physicians, NexCore Group, the City of Montrose and the community, we have been collectively working on the planning of this project for several months and we are excited to see the project come to fruition." Jim Hartmann, Senior Vice President Real Estate Development of NexCore Group added "Montrose Regional Health and the healthcare providers have consistently provided quality healthcare on the Western Slope of Colorado. In an effort to keep up with the increasing demand for services, NexCore is developing a cutting-edge, Class A facility in partnership with MRH and physicians to deliver on their new operational strategy for the future."

Services offered in the new center will include outpatient laboratory, physical therapy, ambulatory surgery, specialty care, and medical imaging, with a specially designed area specifically for mammography and women's imaging. Alpine Women's Centre at MRH has outgrown its current space and will be moving to the new location to better serve their patients. Montrose Regional Health is also partnering with other independent physicians in our community to offer care at the new site.

The building will be similar if not better than any other healthcare building you would experience in the region. The facility will use natural materials including wood, stone, and warm colors to reflect a modern mountain image that will be located in a serene setting with beautiful landscaping, river views and walking trails. Physical Therapists look forward to conducting therapy sessions using the walking trails and outdoor spaces. The layout of the building will make it much easier for patients to navigate throughout the space. People using the ACC will encounter a comprehensive digital directory and digital patient registration alongside patient education areas. Healthcare providers in the building will experience increased communication, with improved opportunities for interaction and greater autonomy.

Montrose Regional Health continues to look for ways to provide the best experience for patients in our rural communities which includes projects like this. This brings the healthcare resources in our area to a higher level.

