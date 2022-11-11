Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Nexera Energy Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NGY   CA65344H1001

NEXERA ENERGY INC.

(NGY)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:26 2022-11-09 pm EST
0.0300 CAD    0.00%
04:52pNexera Energy : 57th EEI Financial Conference
PU
10/03Nexera Signs Contract for Horizontal Drilling At Stockdale
CI
09/28Nexera Energy : NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners at the Wolfe Research Utilities, Midstream & Clean Energy Conference
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nexera Energy : 57th EEI Financial Conference

11/11/2022 | 04:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Edison Electric Institute Conference

November 2022

Cautionary Statements And Risk Factors That May Affect Future Results

These presentations include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed in the Appendix herein and in NextEra Energy's and NextEra Energy Partners' SEC filings.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

These presentations refer to certain financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of those non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Appendix herein.

Other

See Appendix for definition of Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted EBITDA, and CAFD expectations.

For years 2021 and prior, "FPL" refers to Florida Power & Light Company excluding Gulf

Power unless otherwise noted.

2

NextEra Energy is an industry-leading clean energy company

Clean Energy

Generation Portfolio

Integrated Supply Chain, Engineering and Construction

Best-in-class Operations and Innovation Leader

Power Delivery and

Transmission

63 GW

$166 B

$156 B

In Operation(1)

Market

TotalAssets(3)

Capitalization(2)

The largest electric

The world leader in

utility in the United

electricity generated from

States by retail MWh

the wind and sun and

sales and number of

world leader in battery

customers

storage

NextEra Energy's two businesses are

supported by a common platform

1)

Gigawatts shown includes assets operated by Energy Resources, including those owned by NextEra Energy

Partners as of September 30, 2022; excludes assets which have been sold to third parties but continue to be

operated by Energy Resources

3

2)

As of November 11, 2022; Source: FactSet

3)

As of September 30, 2022

We have a long-term track record of delivering value to shareholders

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

Total Shareholder Return(1)

$2.55

~8.4%

CAGR

$0.76

'06 '07 '08 '09 '10 '11 '12 '13 '14 '15 '16 '17 '18 '19 '20 '21

Dividends Per Share

$1.54

~9.8%

CAGR

$0.38

'06 '07 '08 '09 '10 '11 '12 '13 '14 '15 '16 '17 '18 '19 '20 '21

976%

~620%

Outperformance

vs.S&P500

357%

274%

264%

244%

242%

NEE

S&P 500

B

A

C

S&P 500

Utilities

Index

We believe NextEra Energy continues to offer the best investor value

proposition in the industry

4

1) Source: Factset; assumes dividends are reinvested; 15-year returns ending December 31, 2021

Our disciplined, customer-focused growth strategy has elevated our company to the position of industry leader

Top 15 Global Utility Equity Market Capitalization(1)

As of 6/1/2001 ($ MM)

As of 11/11/2022 ($ MM)

Rank

Market Cap

Rank

Market Cap

1

$38,574

1

$165,551

NextEra Energy

2

$38,185

2

$119,077

3

$34,476

3

$73,287

4

$34,111

4

$70,862

5

$30,955

5

$67,998

6

$23,906

6

$65,369

7

$21,537

7

$52,997

8

$20,093

8

$51,722

9

$17,297

9

$51,396

10

$16,873

10

$48,621

11

$16,279

11

$47,941

12

$15,884

12

$46,237

13

$15,785

13

$45,381

14

$14,601

14

$43,034

15

$14,461

15

$42,986

30

$10,206

NextEra Energy

Proud of our track record, yet never satisfied, our team is committed to execution and focused on the future with a drive to be better every day

5

1) Source: Factset

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nexera Energy Inc. published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 21:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEXERA ENERGY INC.
04:52pNexera Energy : 57th EEI Financial Conference
PU
10/03Nexera Signs Contract for Horizontal Drilling At Stockdale
CI
09/28Nexera Energy : NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners at the Wolfe Research Utilities..
PU
08/29Nexera Energy Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended..
CI
08/26Nexera Energy : August/September 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
07/13Nexera Energy : NextEra Water completes the acquisition of Texas water and wastewater syst..
PU
06/16Nexera Energy : NextEra Water enters agreement to purchase Pennsylvania wastewater system
PU
06/13Nexera Energy Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/31Nexera Energy Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
05/31Nexera Energy Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1,14 M 0,86 M 0,86 M
Net income 2021 -3,89 M -2,93 M -2,93 M
Net Debt 2021 9,23 M 6,94 M 6,94 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,50x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1,87 M 1,41 M 1,41 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,5x
EV / Sales 2021 10,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart NEXERA ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Nexera Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shelby DaVawn Beattie Chief Financial Officer & Director
Michael Leonard Rice Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Gibson Chisholm Scott Chief Operating Officer & Director
Kendall P. Dilling Independent Director
Conrad K. Wagenaar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXERA ENERGY INC.-14.29%1
CHEVRON CORPORATION54.50%350 569
CONOCOPHILLIPS79.36%161 316
EOG RESOURCES, INC.60.20%83 591
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED51.94%67 221
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION134.32%63 846