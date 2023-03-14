Nexera Energy : NextEra Energy Non-GAAP Reconciliations 2007 - 2022
NextEra Energy, Inc.
Earnings Summary by Segment
(millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited)
GAAP RESULTS
For the years ended December 31,
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc.
FPL
$
836
$
789
$
831
$
945
$
1,068
$
1,240
$
1,349
$
1,517
$
1,648
$
1,727
$
1,880
$
2,171
$
2,519
$
2,890
$
3,206
$
3,701
NEER
461
831
759
981
780
706
589
1,014
1,116
1,149
2,997
4,704
1,807
531
599
285
Corporate and Other
15
19
25
31
75
(35)
(30)
(66)
(12)
30
503
(237)
(557)
(502)
(232)
161
Total Net Income Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc.
$
1,312
$
1,639
$
1,615
$
1,957
$
1,923
$
1,911
$
1,908
$
2,465
$
2,752
$
2,906
$
5,380
$
6,638
$
3,769
$
2,919
$
3,573
$
4,147
Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares
Outstanding - Assuming Dilution
1,602
1,611
1,629
1,652
1,676
1,677
1,708
1,761
1,816
1,863
1,890
1,908
1,942
1,969
1,972
1,979
Earnings (Loss) Per Share (assuming dilution) Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc.
FPL
$
0.52
$
0.49
$
0.51
$
0.57
$
0.64
$
0.74
$
0.79
$
0.86
$
0.91
$
0.93
$
0.99
$
1.14
$
1.30
$
1.47
$
1.63
$
1.87
NEER
0.29
0.52
0.47
0.59
0.47
0.42
0.34
0.58
0.61
0.62
1.59
2.46
0.93
0.27
0.30
0.14
Corporate and Other
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.04
(0.02)
(0.01)
(0.04)
-
0.01
0.27
(0.13)
(0.29)
(0.26)
(0.12)
0.09
Total Earnings Per Share Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc.
$
0.82
$
1.02
$
0.99
$
1.18
$
1.15
$
1.14
$
1.12
$
1.40
$
1.52
$
1.56
$
2.85
$
3.47
$
1.94
$
1.48
$
1.81
$
2.10
ADJUSTED RESULTS
(1)
For the years ended December 31,
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
(1)
2017
(1)
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Adjusted Earnings (Loss)
FPL
$
836
$
789
$
831
$
945
$
1,068
$
1,240
$
1,349
$
1,517
$
1,648
$
1,727
$
1,930
$
2,171
$
2,539
$
2,890
$
3,206
$
3,701
NEER
553
737
792
801
685
712
813
862
950
1,115
1,261
1,498
1,695
1,953
2,206
2,441
Corporate and Other
15
19
25
32
84
(38)
(44)
(45)
1
36
(26)
4
(172)
(291)
(391)
(400)
Total Adjusted Earnings
1,404
1,545
1,648
1,778
1,837
1,914
2,118
2,334
2,599
2,878
3,165
3,673
4,062
4,552
5,021
5,742
Certain items (after-tax)
(92)
94
(33)
179
86
(3)
(210)
131
153
28
2,215
2,965
(293)
(1,633)
(1,448)
(1,595)
Total Net Income Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc.
$
1,312
$
1,639
$
1,615
$
1,957
$
1,923
$
1,911
$
1,908
$
2,465
$
2,752
$
2,906
$
5,380
$
6,638
$
3,769
$
2,919
$
3,573
$
4,147
Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares
Outstanding - Assuming Dilution
1,602
1,611
1,629
1,652
1,676
1,677
1,708
1,761
1,816
1,863
1,890
1,908
1,942
1,969
1,972
1,979
Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share (assuming dilution)
FPL
$
0.52
$
0.49
$
0.51
$
0.57
$
0.64
$
0.74
$
0.79
$
0.86
$
0.91
$
0.93
$
1.02
$
1.14
$
1.31
$
1.47
$
1.63
$
1.87
NEER
0.35
0.46
0.49
0.48
0.41
0.42
0.48
0.49
0.52
0.60
0.67
0.78
0.87
0.99
1.12
1.23
Corporate and Other
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.03
0.05
(0.02)
(0.03)
(0.02)
-
0.02
(0.02)
0.01
(0.09)
(0.15)
(0.20)
(0.20)
Total Adjusted Earnings Per Share
0.88
0.96
1.01
1.08
1.10
1.14
1.24
1.33
1.43
1.55
1.67
1.93
2.09
2.31
2.55
2.90
Certain items (after-tax)
(0.06)
0.06
(0.02)
0.10
0.05
-
(0.12)
0.07
0.09
0.01
1.18
1.54
(0.15)
(0.83)
(0.74)
(0.80)
Total Earnings Per Share Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc.
$
0.82
$
1.02
$
0.99
$
1.18
$
1.15
$
1.14
$
1.12
$
1.40
$
1.52
$
1.56
$
2.85
$
3.47
$
1.94
$
1.48
$
1.81
$
2.10
See reconciliations of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share to GAAP amounts below.
NextEra Energy, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. to Adjusted Earnings
($ millions)
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
(1)
2017
(1)
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Net Income Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc.
$ 1,312
$ 1,639
$ 1,615
$ 1,957
$ 1,923
$ 1,911
$ 1,908
$ 2,465
$ 2,752
$ 2,906
$ 5,380
$ 6,638
$ 3,769
$ 2,919
$ 3,573
$ 4,147
Adjustments:
Net losses (gains) associated with non-qualifying
hedges
144
(283)
27
(286)
(314)
62
112
(309)
(290)
108
216
248
546
877
2,042
890
Change in unrealized losses (gains) on equity
securities held in NEER's nuclear decommissioning
funds and OTTI - net
(2)
10
137
20
(8)
11
(53)
(3)
(2)
21
5
(25)
180
(249)
(180)
(276)
453
Acquisition-related expenses
26
135
93
32
54
Loss on sale of natural gas-fired generating assets
151
Gain from discontinued operations (Hydro)
(372)
Loss (gain) associated with Maine fossil
67
(21)
Impairment charges
300
420
1,524
867
Resolution of contingencies related to a previous asset
sale
(9)
Gain on sale of natural gas generation facilities
(445)
Gain on disposal of fiber-optic telecommunications
business
(1,096)
Gain on disposal of Spain solar projects
(273)
Tax reform related, including the impact of income tax
rate change on differential membership interests
(3)
(1,881)
(572)
120
117
130
116
NEP investment gains - net
(3,786)
(124)
123
(42)
(243)
Operating loss (income) of Spain solar projects
11
40
(5)
12
(4)
1
(8)
Less related income tax expense (benefit)
(62)
52
(14)
115
66
(6)
95
161
95
166
62
932
(46)
(555)
(406)
(488)
Adjusted Earnings
$ 1,404
$ 1,545
$ 1,648
$ 1,778
$ 1,837
$ 1,914
$ 2,118
$ 2,334
$ 2,599
$ 2,878
$ 3,165
$ 3,673
$ 4,062
$ 4,552
$ 5,021
$ 5,742
Amounts have been retrospectively adjusted for accounting standards update related to leases that was adopted in 2018.
Beginning in 2018, reflects the implementation of an accounting standards update related to financial instruments.
Net of approximately $40 million of income tax benefit at FPL in 2017.
FPL
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Earnings
($ millions)
2017
2019(1)(2)
Net Income
$ 1,880
$ 2,519
Adjustments:
Tax reform-related
(3)
50
Acquisition-related expenses
27
Less related income tax expense (benefit)
(7)
Adjusted Earnings
$ 1,930
$ 2,539
Amounts have been retrospectively adjusted to reflect the FPL merger that occurred in 2021.
Amounts have been retrospectively adjusted to reflect a segment change in 2022.
Net of approximately $40 million of income tax benefit.
There were no adjustments to net income for years not presented.
NEER
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. to Adjusted Earnings
(1)
($ millions)
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
(2)
2017
(2)
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Net Income Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc.
$
461
$
831
$
759
$
981
$
780
$
706
$
589
$
1,014
$
1,116
$ 1,149
$ 2,997
$ 4,704
$ 1,807
$
531
$
599
$
285
Adjustments:
Net losses (gains) associated with non-qualifying
hedges
144
(283)
27
(287)
(319)
67
114
(316)
(290)
336
80
(45)
89
595
2,255
1,641
Change in unrealized losses (gains) on equity
securities held in NEER's nuclear decommissioning
funds and OTTI - net
(3)
10
137
20
(8)
11
(53)
(3)
(2)
21
5
(25)
180
(249)
(180)
(276)
453
Acquisition-related expenses
6
8
Loss on sale of natural gas-fired generating assets
151
Gain from discontinued operations (Hydro)
(372)
Loss (gain) associated with Maine fossil
67
(21)
Impairment charges
300
420
1,524
867
Resolution of contingencies related to a previous
asset sale
(9)
Gain on sale of natural gas generation facilities
(445)
Gain on disposal of Spain solar projects
(273)
Tax reform related, including the impact of income tax
rate change on differential membership interests
(1,929)
(560)
120
117
130
116
NEP investment gains - net
(3,786)
(124)
123
(42)
(243)
Operating loss (income) of Spain solar projects
11
40
(5)
12
(4)
1
(8)
Less related income tax expense (benefit)
(62)
52
(14)
115
62
(8)
107
147
108
67
(278)
998
52
(484)
(460)
(678)
Adjusted Earnings
$
553
$
737
$
792
$
801
$
685
$
712
$
813
$
862
$
950
$ 1,115
$ 1,261
$ 1,498
$ 1,695
$
1,953
$
2,206
$
2,441
NEER's results for 2018 and prior were retrospectively adjusted to reflect a segment change that occurred in 2019.
Amounts have been retrospectively adjusted for accounting standards update related to leases that was adopted in 2018.
Beginning in 2018, reflects the implementation of an accounting standards update related to financial instruments.
Corporate and Other
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Earnings
(1)
($ millions)
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
(2)
2017
(2)
2018
2019(3)(4)
2020(3)(4)
2021
(4)
2022
Net Income (Loss)
$
31
$
75
$
(35)
$
(30)
$
(66)
$
(12)
$
30
$
503
$
(237)
$
(557)
$
(502)
$
(232)
$
161
Adjustments:
Net losses (gains) associated with non-qualifying hedges
1
5
(5)
(2)
7
(228)
136
293
457
282
(213)
(751)
Acquisition-related expenses
26
135
93
26
19
Gain on disposal of fiber-optic telecommunications business
(1,096)
Tax reform-related
(2)
(12)
Less related income tax expense (benefit)
(5)
4
2
(12)
14
(13)
99
340
(66)
(91)
(71)
54
190
Adjusted Earnings (Loss)
$
32
$
84
$
(38)
$
(44)
$
(45)
$
1
$
36
$
(26)
$
4
$
(172)
$
(291)
$
(391)
$
(400)
Corporate and Other's results for 2018 and prior were retrospectively adjusted to reflect a segment change that occurred in 2019.
Amounts have been retrospectively adjusted for accounting standards update related to leases that was adopted in 2018.
Amounts have been retrospectively adjusted to reflect the FPL merger that occurred in 2021.
Amounts have been retrospectively adjusted to reflect a segment change in 2022.
For 2018 and prior, includes consolidating income tax adjustments.
There were no adjustments to net income for years not presented.
