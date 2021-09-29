Log in
    NGY   CA65344H1001

NEXERA ENERGY INC.

(NGY)
Nexera Energy : NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners at Wolfe Research Utilities, Midstream, & Clean Energy Conference

September 30, 2021
Wolfe Research

2021 Utilities, Midstream, & Clean

Energy Conference

Jim Robo

Chairman and CEO, NextEra Energy

September 30, 2021

Cautionary Statements And Risk Factors That May Affect Future Results

These presentations include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed in the Appendix herein and in NextEra Energy's and NextEra Energy Partners' SEC filings.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

These presentations refer to certain financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of those non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Appendix herein.

Other

See Appendix for definition of Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted EBITDA, and CAFD expectations.

All share-based data reflect the effect of the 4-for-1 split of NextEra Energy common stock effective October 26, 2020.

"FPL" refers to Florida Power & Light Company excluding Gulf Power unless otherwise noted or when using the term "combined."

2

Our long-term vision is to be the largest, most profitable clean energy provider in the world

  • Vision to be largest, most profitable clean energy

provider in the world

Vision informed by our values:

  • We are committed to excellence
  • We do the right thing
  • We treat people with respect
  • Aim to be the most reliable and best operating utility in the country
  • Keep costs low
  • Rapidly grow clean energy
  • Build a diversified clean energy company
  • Grow the world's leading wind, solar and storage portfolio

Deliver outstanding value for our customers

Support our communities and empower our teams

Do good for the environment

Generate significant shareholder value

3

NextEra Energy's strategic focus remains on investing for

the benefit of customers, shareholders, and the environment

NextEra Energy Strategic Focus

  • FPL's continued smart investments further enhance its best-in- class value proposition
    • FPL residential customer bills remain well below the national average and are the lowest in the nation versus top 20 investor-owned utilities
    • Industry leading profile includes high reliability, excellent customer service, and clean energy
  • Energy Resources continues to capitalize on the outstanding renewables development environment
    • Expect to build ~23 - 30 GW from 2021 - 2024
    • Total addressable market has substantially increased with the combination of low-cost renewables and low-cost storage
  • NextEra Energy's balance sheet strength and access to capital remain a core strategic focus

No company is better equipped to take advantage of the broad

decarbonization of the U.S. economy than NextEra Energy

4

We expect the industry's clean energy transformation will

further expand and accelerate over the coming years

Disruptive Industry Changes Today

AI /

Machine

EV &

Learning

Renewables /

Hydrogen

Storage

Mobility

Smart

~150 GW

ESG &

Renewable

U.S.

Grid

Policy

Renewable

Tailwinds

Demand

through

Hydrogen

2024

Cost

Restructuring

Shareholder Generation

Activism

Restructuring

Potential Cost per MWh Mid-2020s(1)

($/MWh)

Near-Firm Wind

$20 - $30

Near-Firm Solar

$30 - $40

Natural Gas

$30 - $45

Existing Nuclear

$35 - $50

Existing Coal

$35 - $50

Storage Adder

U.S. Electricity Production by Fuel Type(2)

20202030E

Wind & Solar

Natural Gas

Nuclear

Coal

Other

1)

Represents projected cost per MWh for new build wind, solar, and natural gas; excludes PTC for wind and

assumes 10% ITC for solar; projected per MWh operating cost including fuel for existing nuclear and coal; based

on NextEra Energy internal estimates

2)

2020 source: U.S. EIA Annual Anergy Outlook 2021 Reference Case: 2030 estimate source: National

5

Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) 2020 Low Renewable & Low Battery Cost Scenario

Disclaimer

Nexera Energy Inc. published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 21:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
