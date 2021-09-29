Nexera Energy : NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners at Wolfe Research Utilities, Midstream, & Clean Energy Conference
09/29/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
Wolfe Research
2021 Utilities, Midstream, & Clean
Energy Conference
Jim Robo
Chairman and CEO, NextEra Energy
September 30, 2021
Cautionary Statements And Risk Factors That May Affect Future Results
These presentations include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed in the Appendix herein and in NextEra Energy's and NextEra Energy Partners' SEC filings.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
These presentations refer to certain financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of those non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Appendix herein.
Other
See Appendix for definition of Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted EBITDA, and CAFD expectations.
All share-based data reflect the effect of the 4-for-1 split of NextEra Energy common stock effective October 26, 2020.
"FPL" refers to Florida Power & Light Company excluding Gulf Power unless otherwise noted or when using the term "combined."
Our long-term vision is to be the largest, most profitable clean energy provider in the world
Vision to be largest, most profitable clean energy
provider in the world
• Vision informed by our values:
We are committed to excellence
We do the right thing
We treat people with respect
Aim to be the most reliable and best operating utility in the country
Keep costs low
Rapidly grow clean energy
Build a diversified clean energy company
Grow the world's leading wind, solar and storage portfolio
Deliver outstanding value for our customers
Support our communities and empower our teams
Do good for the environment
Generate significant shareholder value
NextEra Energy's strategic focus remains on investing for
the benefit of customers, shareholders, and the environment
NextEra Energy Strategic Focus
FPL's continued smart investments further enhance its best-in- class value proposition
FPL residential customer bills remain well below the national average and are the lowest in the nation versus top 20 investor-owned utilities
Industry leading profile includes high reliability, excellent customer service, and clean energy
Energy Resources continues to capitalize on the outstanding renewables development environment
Expect to build ~23 - 30 GW from 2021 - 2024
Total addressable market has substantially increased with the combination of low-cost renewables and low-cost storage
NextEra Energy's balance sheet strength and access to capital remain a core strategic focus
No company is better equipped to take advantage of the broad
decarbonization of the U.S. economy than NextEra Energy
We expect the industry's clean energy transformation will
further expand and accelerate over the coming years
Disruptive Industry Changes Today
AI /
Machine
EV &
Learning
Renewables /
Hydrogen
Storage
Mobility
Smart
~150 GW
ESG &
Renewable
U.S.
Grid
Policy
Renewable
Tailwinds
Demand
through
Hydrogen
2024
Cost
Restructuring
Shareholder Generation
Activism
Restructuring
Potential Cost per MWh Mid-2020s(1)
($/MWh)
Near-Firm Wind
$20 - $30
Near-Firm Solar
$30 - $40
Natural Gas
$30 - $45
Existing Nuclear
$35 - $50
Existing Coal
$35 - $50
Storage Adder
U.S. Electricity Production by Fuel Type(2)
20202030E
Wind & Solar
Natural Gas
Nuclear
Coal
Other
1)
Represents projected cost per MWh for new build wind, solar, and natural gas; excludes PTC for wind and
assumes 10% ITC for solar; projected per MWh operating cost including fuel for existing nuclear and coal; based
on NextEra Energy internal estimates
2)
2020 source: U.S. EIA Annual Anergy Outlook 2021 Reference Case: 2030 estimate source: National
