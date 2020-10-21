Nexera Energy : Q3 2020 Presentation

Cautionary Statements And Risk Factors That May Affect Future Results
These presentations include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed in the Appendix herein and in NextEra Energy's and NextEra Energy Partners' SEC filings.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
These presentations refer to certain financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of those non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Appendix herein.
Other
See Appendix for definition of Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA by Asset Category, and CAFD expectations.
NextEra Energy delivered strong third quarter results while managing the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic
NextEra Energy Highlights
NEE grew adjusted EPS by ~11% year-over-year
Continued strong execution at FPL
All of our major capital projects, including one of the largest solar expansions ever in the U.S., remain on track
Customer bills 30% below national average
Gulf Power performance remains strong
Cost reduction initiatives and smart capital investments remain on track
Record quarter of origination at Energy Resources
~2,200 MW originated, including world's largest standalone battery storage project
Net ~1,450 MW added to renewables backlog, which now totals more than 15,000 MW
NextEra Energy Transmission announced agreement to acquire GridLiance
FPL's earnings per share increased 14 cents from the prior- year comparable quarter
Florida Power & Light Results - Third Quarter
Net Income
EPS
($ MM)
$757
$1.54
$683
$1.40
2019
2020
2019
2020
