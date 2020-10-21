Log in
NEXERA ENERGY INC.    NGY

NEXERA ENERGY INC.

(NGY)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 03/20
0.04 CAD   +14.29%
07:45aNEXERA ENERGY : NextEra Energy third-quarter 2020 financial results available on company's website
PU
07:45aNEXERA ENERGY : Q3 2020 Presentation
PU
07/24NEXERA ENERGY : Q2 2020 Remarks
PU
Nexera Energy : Q3 2020 Presentation

10/21/2020 | 07:45am EDT

Earnings Conference Call

Third Quarter 2020

October 21, 2020

Cautionary Statements And Risk Factors That May Affect Future Results

These presentations include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed in the Appendix herein and in NextEra Energy's and NextEra Energy Partners' SEC filings.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

These presentations refer to certain financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of those non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Appendix herein.

Other

See Appendix for definition of Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA by Asset Category, and CAFD expectations.

2

NextEra Energy delivered strong third quarter results while managing the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic

NextEra Energy Highlights

  • NEE grew adjusted EPS by ~11% year-over-year
  • Continued strong execution at FPL
    • All of our major capital projects, including one of the largest solar expansions ever in the U.S., remain on track
    • Customer bills 30% below national average
  • Gulf Power performance remains strong
    • Cost reduction initiatives and smart capital investments remain on track
  • Record quarter of origination at Energy Resources
    • ~2,200 MW originated, including world's largest standalone battery storage project

Net ~1,450 MW added to renewables backlog, which now totals more than 15,000 MW

  • NextEra Energy Transmission announced agreement to acquire GridLiance

3

FPL's earnings per share increased 14 cents from the prior- year comparable quarter

Florida Power & Light Results - Third Quarter

Net Income

EPS

($ MM)

$757

$1.54

$683

$1.40

2019

2020

2019

2020

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nexera Energy Inc. published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2020 11:44:07 UTC

Financials
Sales 2019 1,15 M 0,88 M 0,88 M
Net income 2019 -5,45 M -4,15 M -4,15 M
Net Debt 2019 10,2 M 7,75 M 7,75 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,28x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1,06 M 0,81 M 0,81 M
EV / Sales 2018 12,9x
EV / Sales 2019 10,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Shelby DaVawn Beattie President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gibson Chisholm Scott Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael Leonard Rice Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Kendall P. Dilling Independent Director
Conrad K. Wagenaar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXERA ENERGY INC.-46.67%1
CNOOC LIMITED-43.98%41 824
CONOCOPHILLIPS-49.90%34 944
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-56.69%21 124
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-45.52%20 589
ECOPETROL S.A.-42.90%20 315
