  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NEXGEL, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NXGL   US65344E1073

NEXGEL, INC.

(NXGL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:48 2022-11-01 pm EDT
1.320 USD   -2.22%
09:04aNEXGEL to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 8th
GL
09:01aNEXGEL to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 8th
AQ
10/25NEXGEL Reports Positive Results from Proof-of-Concept Study for its Diclofenac Hydrogel Pain Treatment
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NEXGEL to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 8th

11/02/2022 | 09:04am EDT
Management will host a conference call at 4:30 P.M. ET on the same day

LANGHORNE, Pa., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXGEL, Inc. (“NEXGEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: “NXGL”), a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 after the market closes on November 8, 2022.

Following the release of its financial and operating results, the Company will host a conference call at 4:30 P.M. ET on November 8, 2022. The conference call will be webcast live and can be accessed by registering on the Events and Presentations portion of NEXGEL’s Investor Relations website. The webcast will be archived for approximately 90 days.

NEXGEL Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

Date: November 8, 2022

Time: 4:30 P.M. ET

Live Call: +1-866-575-6539 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-323-794-2551 (International)

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1581243&tp_key=7e1a2a26a1

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay will be available through November 15, 2022, at +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 1455990. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on NEXGEL’s Investor Relations site: https://ir.nexgel.com/.

About NEXGEL, INC.
NEXGEL is a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. Alongside its strategic partners, NEXGEL has formulated more than 200 different combinations to bring natural ingredients to gentle skin patches that can be worn for long periods of time with little to no irritation.

Investor Contacts:
Valter Pinto
KCSA Strategic Communications
212.896.1254
valter@kcsa.com

Media Contacts:
Raquel Cona
KCSA Strategic Communications
212.896.1204
rcona@kcsa.com


