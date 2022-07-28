NexGen Energy : Exploration Update and Commencement of 2022 Regional Program

NexGen 2021 Drilling Assay Results Confirm Uranium Mineralization Below Arrow At

Depth and Commencement of 2022 Regional Exploration Program

Vancouver, BC, July 28, 2022 - NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE:

NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce drill assays from 2021 confirm discovery of a uranium mineralized zone below the known Arrow Deposit and at Camp East:

- multiple intersections of uranium mineralization were made significantly below Arrow, including 0.10% U O over 7.0 m in AR-21-268 from 1128 m to 1135 m down hole; Camp East - uranium concentration of 0.10% U 3 O 8 in RK-21-140 from 166 m to 167 m down hole in association with brittle structure and hydrothermal alteration.

Further, NexGen has commenced 2022 drilling focused on regional exploration targets at the 100% owned Rook I project (the "Project"); and an extensive geophysical program over high priority areas of NexGen's mineral tenure in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The intersection of mineralization below the known Arrow Deposit and along trend at Camp East highlights the extent and potential for additional significant discoveries at Rook I. The geology team led by Grant Greenwood are well positioned for the 2022 drilling season which incorporates an extensive regional geophysical survey as a foundation for drilling in 2023 and beyond."

Grant Greenwood, Vice President, Exploration, commented: "The 2021 exploration drilling successfully intersected uranium mineralization. In addition to mineralization, these encouraging 2021 exploration results share alteration and structural similarities to those intersected in the discovery hole at Arrow (AR- 14-01 or RK-14-21). NexGen is poised to advance high priority targets on the Rook I property in a systematic fashion from Arrow proximal outwards. The geophysical survey plans are strategic initiatives in developing highly prospective conductors in greenfield areas of the well situated NexGen mineral tenure in the emerging southwest Athabasca Basin uranium district."

2022 Drilling

The Rook I project - home to the Arrow Deposit - hosts numerous, underexplored electromagnetic conductors (conductors) and structural corridors. While development of the Arrow Deposit is progressing optimally, NexGen's 2022 exploration program will focus on these underexplored targets towards making additional material discoveries. The program will target high priority areas (Figure 1) and build off the positive 2021 drilling results that intersected brittle structural disturbance and hydrothermal alteration on multiple conductors.

This drill program - testing six (6) conductive trends - is designed to evaluate prospective targets systematically with aggressive step-outs along high priority conductors.