NexGen Holdings, Corp. (XGEN) Provides Shareholder Update and Announces Change of Control

Laramie, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2020) - Publicly-held NexGen Holdings, Corp. (OTC Pink: XGEN) ("NexGen") announces the completion of a change of control in which the board of Global Environmental Technologies, Inc. (Global) a Wyoming Company acquired control through a super voting preferred class of shares from Synergy Management and through a 35 to 1 Share Exchange Agreement and an Assignment and Assumption Agreement. This brings the current issued and outstanding common stock just under 2 billion shares. October 6th NexGen received acceptance for a name change with the state of Wyoming from NexGen Holdings, Corp. to Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc.

As part of the transaction new officer elections were appointed, Kim D. Southworth was made the chief executive officer, TJ Agardy, president and Chris Ivey, director of operations. Benjamin Berry resigned his positions as officer and director of the Company.

"The focus and strategy going forward in the coming months will be to bring the status of the company current with OTC Markets, complete a combined PCAOB audit of both companies and file an S-1 Registration statement to become a fully reporting public company on the OTC exchange," stated Kim D. Southworth, Chief Executive Officer. "We have many exciting announcements to make as we move forward with the execution of our business plan."

Cyber Enviro-Tech has started compiling and submitting the initial information to OTC Markets needed to become current. In connection therewith, the company also plans to seek a symbol change and an anticipated approximate 20 to 1 reverse split by application to FINRA in order to better reflect the newly combined company's new business model. Management expects that such milestones will be completed in the coming months.

Benjamin Berry has begun the closeout process with the Wyoming courts to discharge as court appointed custodian. "I'm very pleased we were able to put NexGen Holdings, Corp. onto a path of becoming a viable business once more," stated Benjamin Berry, Court Appointed Custodian. "I believe the new management is prepared and ready to deliver for the XGEN shareholders."

ABOUT CYBER ENVIRO-TECH, INC.

Cyber Enviro-Tech is a WATER SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY company focusing on the remediation of all water contamination issues for industrial, mining, agriculture, oil & gas and commercial water applications. We do this by integrating and utilizing 4th Industrial Revolution technologies to include cyber, aerospace, satellite, industrial and AI engineering telemetry. Our water filtration, waste water and alternative energy systems have neural sensors, controls and networks, all connected to your cellular device.

About Synergy Management Group:

Synergy Management Group, LLC and Benjamin Berry actively seek out distressed corporations and strive to help those companies become viable businesses while building shareholder value, contact info@synergymgtgroup.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, financial projections, statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for current and future operations, the development, regulatory approvals and commercialization of the Company's products, or any of the Company's proposed services, systems, services, licensing arrangements, joint ventures, partnerships or acquisitions. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results and performance and actual events or results may differ considerably. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any projections may include, without limitation, delays in the Company's development of its products and services, the inability to obtain additional financing, the impact of significant new or changing government regulation on the industry, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's general failure to effectively implement the Company's business plans or strategies. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

WEBSITE IS CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION.

