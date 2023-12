NexgenRx Inc. is a Canada-based third-party administrator and technology solutions provider. The Company is focused on building technology platforms that equip its clients with unprecedented capabilities for managing and self-managing group benefit plans, group pension plans and patient support programs. The Company offers plan sponsors, administration and health benefit technology applications in a of software-as-a-service model. The Company’s products include NexSys, NexAdmin, NexPension and NexPSPAssist. The NexSys product platform provides solution and simplifies adjudication of dental, prescription drug and extended health claims. Its NexAdmin product enables sponsors to take complete control of benefit plan administration. Its NexPension product is an advanced pension administration solution designed to help sponsors record and tabulate contributions for their membership group in a multi-employer environment. Its platform makes self-administration a reality.