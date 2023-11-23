NexgenRx Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

NexgenRx Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported revenue was CAD 3.39 million compared to CAD 3.11 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 0.130731 million compared to CAD 0.064607 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.002 compared to CAD 0.001 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.002 compared to CAD 0.001 a year ago.

For the nine months, revenue was CAD 10.27 million compared to CAD 9.4 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 0.055609 million compared to CAD 0.343417 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.001 compared to CAD 0.005 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.001 compared to CAD 0.005 a year ago.