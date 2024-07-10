Treasury Metals Inc. is a gold-focused company with assets in Canada. The Company is focused on its 100%-owned Goliath Gold Complex, which consists of Goliath, Goldlund and Miller deposits, which are located in Northwestern Ontario. The Goliath Gold Complex is comprised of approximately 503 mineral claims, 49 patents, five leases and one license of occupation, and the properties cover approximately 34,926 hectares. The Goliath property is located in the Kenora Mining Division in northwestern Ontario, about 20 kilometers east of the City of Dryden and 325 kilometers northwest of the port city Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. The Goldlund property covers around 28,289 hectares, and includes two deposits - Goldlund Mine and Miller, which covers portions of the Echo and Pickerel townships in Ontario. The Miller property is a proposed open pit mine. The Company also owns other projects, including the Weebigee-Sandy Lake Gold Project JV, and grassroots gold exploration property Gold Rock.

Sector Gold