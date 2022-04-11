April 11th 2022 Notice of submission of slates - Shareholders' Meeting of 5 May 2022: submission of slates for the appointment of the Board of Directors and Board of Statutory Auditors

NOTICE OF SUBMISSION OF SLATES

Shareholders' Meeting of 5 May 2022: submission of slates for the appointment of the

Board of Directors and Board of Statutory Auditors

Milan, 11 April 2022 - With reference to the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Nexi S.p.A. ("Nexi"), called in accordance with the law on 5 May 2022 at 10.00 a.m., on a single call, it is hereby announced that, within the terms of law, the slates of candidates for the renewal of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors of Nexi for the three-year period 2022-2024 have been submitted.

In particular, certain shareholders, who are parties to a shareholders' agreement, pursuant to art. 122 TUF, signed in the context of the merger by incorporation of SIA S.p.A. into Nexi, as subsequently amended and supplemented, specifically, Evergood H&F Lux S.à r.l., CDP Equity S.p.A., FSIA Investimenti S.r.l., Mercury UK Holdco LTD, AB Europe (Luxembourg) Investment S.à r.l, Eagle (AIBC) & CY SCA, which together hold a 53.03% stake in Nexi's share capital, have submitted, in compliance with the provisions of the shareholders' agreement, a slate for the appointment of the Board of Directors and, except for Evergood H&F Lux S.à r.l, a slate for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors 1.

Furthermore, certain other shareholders2, who together hold a total shareholding equal to 1.52% of Nexi's share capital, have submitted a slate for the appointment of the Board of Directors and a slate for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors.

The slates, together with the documentation required by current legislation, will be made available to the public, within the terms and according to the procedures set out by law and applicable regulations, at the Company's registered office in Milan, Corso Sempione 55, on the Company's website (www.nexigroup.com) as well as at the authorised storage mechanism "eMarket Storage" at www.emarketstorage.com.

The shareholders who have submitted the slate for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors hold a 33.1% stake in Nexi's share capital.

Namely, Amundi Asset Management SGR S.p.A., Anima SGR S.p.A., Arca Fondi SGR S.p.A., BancoPosta Fondi SGR S.p.A., Eurizon Capital S.A., Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A., Fidelity Funds - Italy/Fidelity Funds - European Dynamic Growth/FAST - Europe Fund, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking Asset Management SGR S.p.A., Generali Investments Luxembourg SA, Interfund Equity Italy, Kairos Partner SGR S.p.A., Legal&General Assurance (Pensions Management) Limited, Mediobanca SGR S.p.A., Mediolanum International Funds Limited - Challenge Funds - Challenge Italian Equity and Mediolanum Gestione Fondi SGR S.p.A

Nexi is Europe's PayTech company operating in high-growth, attractive European markets and technologically advanced countries. Listed on Euronext Milan, Nexi has the scale, geographic reach and abilities to drive the transition to a cashless Europe. With its portfolio of innovative products, e-commerce expertise and industry-specific solutions, Nexi provides flexible support for the digital economy and the entire payment ecosystem globally, across a broad range of different payment channels and methods. Nexi's technological platform and the best-in-class professional skills in the sector enable the company to operate at its best in three market segments: Merchant Services & Solutions, Cards & Digital Payments and Digital Banking & Corporate Solutions. Nexi constantly invests in technology and innovation, focusing on two fundamental principles: meeting, together with its partner banks, customer needs and creating new business opportunities for them. Nexi is committed to supporting people and businesses of all sizes, transforming the way people pay and businesses accept payments. It offers companies the most innovative and reliable solutions to better serve their customers and expand. By simplifying payments and enabling people and businesses to build closer relationships and grow together, Nexi promotes progress to benefit everyone.

