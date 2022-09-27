Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Nexi S.p.A
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEXI   IT0005366767

NEXI S.P.A

(NEXI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:41 2022-09-27 am EDT
8.894 EUR   +5.68%
04:18aEurope's STOXX 600 climbs 1% after three-day selloff; Nexi shines
RE
03:55aNexi Rises 7% on Nearly $3 Billion Excess Cash Target for 2023-2025
MT
03:30aEurope's STOXX 600 opens higher after three-day selloff; Nexi shines
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Europe's STOXX 600 climbs 1% after three-day selloff; Nexi shines

09/27/2022 | 04:18am EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

*

Nexi jumps after 2025 target plan exceeds consensus

*

Deutsche Bank cuts Hugo Boss on "fading tailwinds"

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Europe's STOXX 600 index rose on Tuesday, led by automakers and travel stocks following a three-day selloff triggered by global recession fears, while Italian payments group Nexi topped the benchmark index on a strong business outlook.

The continent-wide index was up 1.2%. The index lost 4.8% in the last three sessions after downbeat data on regional economic activity and policy tightening by several global central banks deepened fears of a recession.

"We are seeing a little bit of relief rally or a dead cat bounce. But it seems to me, at the moment, anything really worth owning is the dollar. Equities continue to come lower, the outlook for risk is poor and yields are just going to continue moving higher," said Michael Brown, head of market intelligence at payments firm Caxton in London.

"The market is underpricing, in my view, the risks to the outlook in terms of growth as well. Fundamentally, the path of most assets, particularly equities, is to the downside unless the Fed make a pivot to a more dovish stance."

Euro zone government bond yields hit new multi-year highs on Tuesday as investors positioned for more interest rate hikes and the impact from the UK's "mini budget" continued to reverberate around financial markets.

Last week, the Federal Reserve caught markets off-guard after signalling a longer-than-expected trajectory of higher U.S. rates.

Goldman Sachs expects the European Central Bank to hike rates by 75 basis points at its next two meetings, Bloomberg News reported. The ECB has already raised its key rate by 125 basis points to 0.75%, the fastest pace of rate hikes in its history.

The STOXX 600 dropped 5.2% so far this month, set for its second straight monthly loss, as Europe grapples with energy and the cost-of-living crises amid the Russia-Ukraine war hampering gas flows, and hawkish central bank moves.

All European sector indexes rose, with automakers and travel and leisure climbing more than 2% each.

Italian shares added 1.2%, extending a rally after the right-wing coalition led by Georgia Meloni overwhelmingly won the national election.

Italian election results reduced political uncertainty, Moody's said on Monday, adding that coalition policy choices still remain unclear.

Shares of Nexi gained 7.5% after the company estimated an excess cash generation of around 2.8 billion euros ($2.70 billion) in 2023-2025 which can be used to pursue M&A opportunities or to return capital to shareholders via buyback and dividends.

Hugo Boss AG slipped 0.8% after Deutsche Bank downgraded the German fashion house's stock to "hold", citing "fading tailwinds". (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.06% 0.67294 Delayed Quote.5.58%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.24% 0.64856 Delayed Quote.-10.04%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.25% 1.12193 Delayed Quote.-6.34%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.39% 1.08124 Delayed Quote.-20.22%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.04% 0.758426 Delayed Quote.9.18%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.26% 0.73074 Delayed Quote.-6.95%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -0.81% 8.414 Delayed Quote.-22.94%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.18% 0.96354 Delayed Quote.-15.39%
HUGO BOSS AG -1.45% 50.22 Delayed Quote.-4.75%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.10% 0.012733 Delayed Quote.7.61%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.28% 0.012287 Delayed Quote.-8.35%
MOODY'S CORPORATION -1.72% 250.32 Delayed Quote.-34.79%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.54% 0.56954 Delayed Quote.-16.03%
NEXI S.P.A 5.94% 8.862 Delayed Quote.-39.84%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) 0.93% 903.34 Delayed Quote.-18.14%
TRAVEL + LEISURE CO. -0.31% 35.55 Delayed Quote.-35.68%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.17% 1.03784 Delayed Quote.17.39%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.83% 58.05 Delayed Quote.-24.61%
Financials
Sales 2022 3 291 M 3 175 M 3 175 M
Net income 2022 265 M 256 M 256 M
Net Debt 2022 5 079 M 4 900 M 4 900 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,4x
Yield 2022 0,28%
Capitalization 11 036 M 10 647 M 10 647 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,90x
EV / Sales 2023 4,35x
Nbr of Employees 10 197
Free-Float 63,3%
Chart NEXI S.P.A
Duration : Period :
Nexi S.p.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXI S.P.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 8,42 €
Average target price 13,29 €
Spread / Average Target 58,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Bertoluzzo Chief Executive Officer
Bernardo Mingrone Chief Financial Officer
Michaela Castelli Non-Executive Director
Giuseppe Dallona Chief Information Officer
Federico Ferlenghi Head-Operations & Help Line
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXI S.P.A-39.84%10 647
FISERV, INC.-5.63%62 647
BLOCK, INC.-66.48%33 526
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-14.90%31 885
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-17.71%13 817
DLOCAL LIMITED-36.62%6 691