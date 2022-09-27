Europe's STOXX 600 climbs 1% after three-day selloff; Nexi shines

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Nexi jumps after 2025 target plan exceeds consensus
Deutsche Bank cuts Hugo Boss on "fading tailwinds"
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Europe's STOXX 600 index rose on
Tuesday, led by automakers and travel stocks following a
three-day selloff triggered by global recession fears, while
Italian payments group Nexi topped the benchmark index on a
strong business outlook.
The continent-wide index was up 1.2%. The index
lost 4.8% in the last three sessions after downbeat data on
regional economic activity and policy tightening by several
global central banks deepened fears of a recession.
"We are seeing a little bit of relief rally or a dead cat
bounce. But it seems to me, at the moment, anything really worth
owning is the dollar. Equities continue to come lower, the
outlook for risk is poor and yields are just going to continue
moving higher," said Michael Brown, head of market intelligence
at payments firm Caxton in London.
"The market is underpricing, in my view, the risks to the
outlook in terms of growth as well. Fundamentally, the path of
most assets, particularly equities, is to the downside unless
the Fed make a pivot to a more dovish stance."
Euro zone government bond yields hit new multi-year highs on
Tuesday as investors positioned for more interest rate hikes and
the impact from the UK's "mini budget" continued to reverberate
around financial markets.
Last week, the Federal Reserve caught markets off-guard
after signalling a longer-than-expected trajectory of higher
U.S. rates.
Goldman Sachs expects the European Central Bank to hike
rates by 75 basis points at its next two meetings, Bloomberg
News reported. The ECB has already raised its key rate by 125
basis points to 0.75%, the fastest pace of rate hikes in its
history.
The STOXX 600 dropped 5.2% so far this month, set for its
second straight monthly loss, as Europe grapples with energy and
the cost-of-living crises amid the Russia-Ukraine war hampering
gas flows, and hawkish central bank moves.
All European sector indexes rose, with automakers
and travel and leisure climbing more than 2% each.
Italian shares added 1.2%, extending a rally after
the right-wing coalition led by Georgia Meloni overwhelmingly
won the national election.
Italian election results reduced political uncertainty,
Moody's said on Monday, adding that coalition policy choices
still remain unclear.
Shares of Nexi gained 7.5% after the company
estimated an excess cash generation of around 2.8 billion euros
($2.70 billion) in 2023-2025 which can be used to pursue M&A
opportunities or to return capital to shareholders via buyback
and dividends.
Hugo Boss AG slipped 0.8% after Deutsche Bank
downgraded the German fashion house's stock to "hold", citing
"fading tailwinds".
(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)