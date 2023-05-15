May 15th 2023 ITAS Pay: a new payment institution of the ITAS Group Set up thanks to the partnership with Nexi, it will offer services to support the process of selling and marketing policies with simple and tailored solutions for customers

ITAS Pay: a new payment institution of the ITAS Group

Set up thanks to the partnership with Nexi, it will offer services to support the process of

selling and marketing policies with simple and tailored solutions for customers

Milan, 15 May 2023 - ITAS Assicurazioni Italy's oldest insurance company, in line with its Industrial Plan, continues its strategic path of pushing towards digital innovation and launches ITAS Pay, the new payment institution that will operate to support the insurance business of the Group by offering services and solutions to support the sale and marketing of insurance policies.

Nexi's role was fundamental in the project: the leading PayTech in Europe supported the ITAS Group in the study and development of the new payment institution in order to bring it into line with the provisions of the PSD2 Directive and allow it to obtain authorisation from the Bank of Italy to operate as a Payment Service Provider.

Through ITAS Pay, the ITAS Group intends to further consolidate the process of digital transformation of its sales processes, its insurance products selling propositions by offering its customers an even simpler and custom-built purchasing experience. Also in this case, Nexi will make its outstanding expertise in the world of digital payments available to the ITAS Group, it will provide ITAS Pay with the necessary technological support along with its range of products and services that are the most innovative on the international market.

"The digitization of processes represents for ITAS a crucial element in making the relationship with its customers simpler and more immediate, - explains Norbert Bonvecchio, Director of distribution and special projects at ITAS Group. - With ITAS Pay the Group has recently introduced an innovative system of monthly premium payment, initiating a phase of evolution of insurance service payment systems, making them increasingly innovative and automated; the current market environment and the evolving regulatory framework will also foster the emergence of new solutions of additional services to insurance products that will make the ITAS offer even more complete and, above all, close to the protection needs of its community of insured members and new customers."

"Supporting ITAS Pay in its growth and development project is part of our strategy to seize every opportunity to increase the penetration of digital collection and payment instruments in Italy - says Alessandro Viola, Head of Corporate Sales in Nexi - At the same time, it demonstrates our ability to provide our partners with support from a regulatory, technological and strategic point of view thanks to our outstanding expertise in Europe and our best-in-class technological platform".

