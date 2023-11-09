(Alliance News) - On Thursday, European stock markets-with Piazza Affari bullish-move without a single direction, with trading rooms focused on what the global economic and monetary policy outlook will be, while there is plenty of guidance from the corporate world with quarterly reports.

The European Central Bank's chief economist expressed concern about inflation, while the head of Ireland's central bank suggested that further monetary tightening may be necessary.

The FTSE Mib, therefore, is up 0.5 percent at 28,584.89.

Paris's CAC 40 is at parity, Frankfurt's DAX 40 gives up 0.1 percent, and London's FTSE 100 stra giving up 0.4 percent.

Among other listings in Milan, the Mid-Cap is just below par at 40,387.93, the Small-Cap is in the green by 0.3% at 25,316.17, and Italy Growth rises 0.1% to 7,680.40.

On the main list in Piazza Affari, top of the list for Nexi, which advances 6.9 percent. The board of directors on Wednesday evening approved consolidated financial results as of September 30. In the first nine months of the year, revenues stood at EUR2.44 billion, up 7.0% from EUR21.28 billion in the same period last year.

BPER Bank opened trading bullish by 3.3 percent and touching a new 52-week high at EUR3.26 per share.

The board of Snam -- up 0.4 percent -- meeting announced Thursday that it had approved consolidated results for the first nine months, which closed with a net profit of EUR1.04 billion from EUR997 million in the same period last year. The board also approved the distribution of an interim dividend 2023 of EUR0.1128 per share, to be paid from January 24, 2024.

CNH Industrial - down 0.2% - reported that it has completed the sixth and final USD50 million tranche of its USD300 million share buyback plan.

Telecom Italia -- down 0.1 percent -- reported Wednesday that the first nine months ended with a loss of EUR1.12 billion compared with a loss of EUR2.73 billion in the same period a year earlier.

On the cadet segment, Carel Industres advances with 1.6 percent pointing to the third session to close with a bullish candle.

Good trades also on Anima Holding, which trades plus 0.8 percent on the heels of the previous two bullish sessions. Net inflows of assets under management in October and published Wednesday were negative EUR438 million. At the end of October, the group's total assets under management stood at about EUR182 billion.

Deutsche Bank cut Tod's target price to EUR36.00 from EUR40.00. The stock opened trading down 4.9 percent. The company reported revenues for the first nine months that rose to EUR828.4 million from EUR724.9 million in the same period a year earlier.

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore -- flat at EUR2.11 -- reported Wednesday that net income for the first nine months rose to EUR66.3 million from EUR58.3 million in the same period a year earlier.

On the Small-Cap, buoyancy on Alkemy, which advances 4.9 percent to EUR7.57 per share after eve's 2.0 percent decline.

Purchases also on Bastogi, which scores a plus 4.1%, with the longest-lived of the Italian listed companies rearing its head again after eve's decline with 2.2%.

Gefran -- down 0.6 percent -- reported Wednesday that it made a profit of EUR9.5 million in the first nine months of the year, up from EUR8.0 million in the same period of 2022.

Among SMEs, Grifal is pushing with 3.1 percent after two sessions of contraction.

EdiliziAcrobatica -- in the money with 1.2 percent -- reported Thursday that it reported revenues of EUR118 million in the first nine months of the year, up 6.0 percent from EUR111 million in the same period a year earlier.

In the red, in a still uneventful list, Defence Holding trades down 2.1 percent, lifting its foot off the accelerator after two bullish sessions.

In Asia, the Nikkei gained 1.6 percent, the Hang Seng marks a 0.3 percent red at 17,533.83, while the Shanghai Composite closed in fractional green at 3,053.28.

In New York on Wednesday, the Dow Jones closed in the red 0.1 percent to 34,112.27, the S&P finished up 0.1 percent to 4,382.78, while the Nasdaq closed in the green 0.1 percent to 13,650.41.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0705 against USD1.0687 recorded at Wednesday's European stock close, while the pound was worth USD1.2279 from USD1.2268 last night.

Among commodities, Brent crude is worth USD80.01 per barrel from USD80.76 per barrel at yesterday's close. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD1,946.48 an ounce from USD1,958.02 an ounce last night.

Thursday's macroeconomic calendar includes the European Central Bank's monthly report at 1000 CET while a 12-month BOT auction will be held in Italy at 1110 CET.

In the afternoon, focus on jobless claims from the U.S. at 1430 CET, two hours before data on gas stocks and three hours before the auction of four- and eight-week Treasury bonds.

Later in the day, several central bank representatives will speak, with Christine Lagarde at 1830 CET and Jerome Powell at 2000 CET among the most anticipated. The calendar closes with the Federal Reserve's budget, coming up at 2130 CET.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.