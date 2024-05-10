May 10, 2024 at 07:16 am EDT

BOE Leaves Rates Unchanged, Signals It's Closer to Cutting

The U.K.'s central bank left its key rate at 5.25% but indicated it could lower it in the coming months-possibly as early as June.

Spain's BBVA Goes Hostile in Pursuit of Smaller Banking Rival Sabadell

Its $12 billion-plus stock offer faced immediate opposition from the Spanish government.

Making Money Off the Weight-Loss Revolution Has Even Wall Street Befuddled

Investors ponder how to trade a trend that might take years or decades to play out.

What CFOs Are Saying About Higher-for-Longer Rates

Interest rates were set to fall. Now, companies are hunting for ways to offset higher debt costs, making sure potential deals are worth the extra financing cost and bracing for more sales pressure.

Chinese Stocks Rebound, but Foundation for Rally Still Weak

Stocks in Chinese companies have bounced back, but investors have seen false dawns before.

Buybacks Are Back: Corporate America Is on a Spending Spree

Share repurchases in the first quarter are up sharply, led by Meta and Apple.

Binance Pledged to Thwart Suspicious Trading-Until It Involved a Lamborghini-Loving High Roller

Former company insiders say the firing of an internal investigator showed that the crypto exchange neglected evidence of market manipulation.

Nexi Shares Climb on Buyback, Profit Beat

The Italian payments company launched its up to $538 million buyback program after underlying earnings rose 9% in the first quarter.

Robinhood Shares Jump on Earnings Beat, Surge in Net New Deposits

The company swung to a profit and reported record revenue for the first quarter.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on U.S. home sales, the Bank of Canada and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

