Financials EUR USD Sales 2023 3 411 M 3 725 M 3 725 M Net income 2023 331 M 361 M 361 M Net Debt 2023 5 277 M 5 762 M 5 762 M P/E ratio 2023 26,1x Yield 2023 0,17% Capitalization 10 028 M 10 950 M 10 950 M EV / Sales 2023 4,49x EV / Sales 2024 3,83x Nbr of Employees 10 221 Free-Float 63,3% Technical analysis trends NEXI S.P.A Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 19 Last Close Price 7,65 € Average target price 11,07 € Spread / Average Target 44,7% Managers and Directors Paolo Bertoluzzo Chief Executive Officer Bernardo Mingrone Chief Financial Officer Michaela Castelli Non-Executive Director Giuseppe Dallona Chief Information Officer Federico Ferlenghi Head-Operations & Help Line Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) NEXI S.P.A 3.86% 10 950 FISERV, INC. 17.10% 73 676 BLOCK, INC. -8.80% 34 667 GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. 4.24% 27 120 FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 23.68% 16 695 EDENRED SE 15.17% 15 934