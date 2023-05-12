Advanced search
    NEXI   IT0005366767

NEXI S.P.A

(NEXI)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-11 am EDT
7.650 EUR    0.00%
02:36aNexi : Another quarter with no surprises  what’s next?
Alphavalue
05/11Global markets live: Bayer, ING, Merck, Sonos, Walt Disney....
MS
05/11Mib moves upward; purchases on MPS.
AN
Nexi : Another quarter with no surprises  whats next?

05/12/2023 | 02:36am EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
Analyst Recommendations on NEXI S.P.A
Financials
Sales 2023 3 411 M 3 725 M 3 725 M
Net income 2023 331 M 361 M 361 M
Net Debt 2023 5 277 M 5 762 M 5 762 M
P/E ratio 2023 26,1x
Yield 2023 0,17%
Capitalization 10 028 M 10 950 M 10 950 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,49x
EV / Sales 2024 3,83x
Nbr of Employees 10 221
Free-Float 63,3%
Technical analysis trends NEXI S.P.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 7,65 €
Average target price 11,07 €
Spread / Average Target 44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Bertoluzzo Chief Executive Officer
Bernardo Mingrone Chief Financial Officer
Michaela Castelli Non-Executive Director
Giuseppe Dallona Chief Information Officer
Federico Ferlenghi Head-Operations & Help Line
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXI S.P.A3.86%10 950
FISERV, INC.17.10%73 676
BLOCK, INC.-8.80%34 667
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.4.24%27 120
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.23.68%16 695
EDENRED SE15.17%15 934
