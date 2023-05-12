|
Nexi : Another quarter with no surprises whats next?
|Sales 2023
3 411 M
3 725 M
3 725 M
|Net income 2023
331 M
361 M
361 M
|Net Debt 2023
5 277 M
5 762 M
5 762 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|26,1x
|Yield 2023
|0,17%
|Capitalization
10 028 M
10 950 M
10 950 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|4,49x
|EV / Sales 2024
|3,83x
|Nbr of Employees
|10 221
|Free-Float
|63,3%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends NEXI S.P.A
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|19
|Last Close Price
|7,65 €
|Average target price
|11,07 €
|Spread / Average Target
|44,7%