Stock NEXI NEXI S.P.A
Nexi S.p.A

Equities

NEXI

IT0005366767

Business Support Services

Real-time Borsa Italiana
Other stock markets
 04:10:37 2024-03-07 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
6.896 EUR +2.10% Intraday chart for Nexi S.p.A +1.71% -6.97%
09:54am Mib bearish; Maire touches new annual high AN
09:48am NEXI : First take: Guidance delivered, but not driven by MS Alphavalue
Company Profile

Nexi S.p.A is Europe's PayTech company operating in high?growth, attractive European markets and technologically advanced countries. The group has the scale, geographic reach and abilities to drive the transition to a cashless Europe. With its portfolio of innovative products, e?commerce expertise and industry'specific solutions, Nexi S.p.A provides flexible support for the digital economy and the entire payment ecosystem globally, across a broad range of different payment channels and methods.
Sector
Business Support Services
Calendar
2024-03-06 - Q4 2023 Earnings Call
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE MIB INDEX
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Nexi S.p.A

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
6.754 EUR
Average target price
8.645 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+27.99%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Transaction & Payment Services

1st Jan change Capi.
NEXI S.P.A Stock Nexi S.p.A
-6.51% 9.66B
FISERV, INC. Stock Fiserv, Inc.
+13.40% 88.94B
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. Stock PayPal Holdings, Inc.
-5.36% 62.29B
BLOCK, INC. Stock Block, Inc.
-2.35% 46.72B
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. Stock Global Payments Inc.
+0.99% 32.92B
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Stock FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc.
+0.93% 20.5B
EDENRED SE Stock Edenred SE
-11.10% 13.12B
WISE PLC Stock Wise plc
+3.07% 11.79B
WEX INC. Stock WEX Inc.
+15.99% 9.42B
ECOCASH HOLDINGS ZIMBABWE LIMITED Stock EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited
+253.10% 5B
Transaction & Payment Services
