Stock NEXI NEXI S.P.A
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Nexi S.p.A

Equities

NEXI

IT0005366767

Business Support Services

Real-time Borsa Italiana
Other stock markets
 04:08:54 2024-05-09 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
6.052 EUR +6.14% Intraday chart for Nexi S.p.A +8.80% -18.23%
09:54am Stock markets cautious but positive; Nexi bullish after accounts AN
09:52am NEXI : First take: Strong EBITDA figure Alphavalue
LockThis Alphavalue article, the European leader in independent research, is only available to subscribers .
Alphavalue is exclusively on MarketScreener.
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Nexi S.p.A

Stock markets cautious but positive; Nexi bullish after accounts AN
NEXI : First take: Strong EBITDA figure Alphavalue
U.S. Futures Edge Lower, European Stocks Mixed DJ
European shares pause after recent rally, BoE decision in focus RE
Nexi S.P.A. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2024 CI
Italy's Nexi beats forecast with 8.6% rise in core profit RE
Nexi reports revenue increase in first quarter AN
MIb down; Leonardo bats a path after accounts AN
Mib bearish; focus on quarterlies AN
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Mixed as Earnings in Focus DJ
Nexi signed strategic partnership with UnionPay CI
Mib still in the green; Campari drags bullishness AN
Indices in green; Intesa tops the Mib. AN
Stock markets up ahead of PMI data in Eurozone AN
Bo Nilsson leaves the board of directors of Nexi AN
NEXI : Nexi’s Q1 preview: continuing the 2023 trend Alphavalue
Europeans down after inflation and Eurozone GDP. AN
Business Square still up; Eurozone confidence falls AN
Stock markets up; Tenaris good after quarterly report AN
Europeans in the green; Nexi tops on Mib. AN
European futures up; focus on U.S. PCE AN
Listings contrasted; BPER Bank tops on Mib. AN
Mib above 34,000 threshold; TIM among the best AN
Lists in green except Mib; banks good AN
Iveco down on Mib; European stock exchanges in green AN

Chart Nexi S.p.A

Chart Nexi S.p.A
More charts

Company Profile

Nexi S.p.A is the European PayTech, present in attractive, high-growth European markets and technologically advanced countries. The company has the scale, geographical reach and capabilities to drive the transition to a cashless Europe. Nexi S.p.A. operates in three market segments: MerchantSolutions, Issuing Solutions and Digital Banking Solutions. The company constantly invests in technology and innovation, focusing on two fundamental principles: to respond, together with its partner banks, to its customers' needs and to create new business opportunities for them. This is how Nexi S.p.A. promotes progress for the benefit of all: by simplifying payments and enabling people and companies to forge closer relationships and grow together.
Sector
Business Support Services
Calendar
02:00am - Q1 2024 Earnings Call
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE MIB INDEX
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Nexi S.p.A

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
5.702 EUR
Average target price
7.897 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+38.50%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Transaction & Payment Services

1st Jan change Capi.
NEXI S.P.A Stock Nexi S.p.A
-18.23% 8.04B
FISERV, INC. Stock Fiserv, Inc.
+15.39% 89.69B
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. Stock PayPal Holdings, Inc.
+3.91% 66.75B
BLOCK, INC. Stock Block, Inc.
-8.03% 43.9B
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. Stock Global Payments Inc.
-12.55% 28.35B
CORPAY, INC. Stock Corpay, Inc.
+7.75% 21.88B
EDENRED SE Stock Edenred SE
-14.02% 12.44B
WISE PLC Stock Wise plc
-7.89% 10.29B
WEX INC. Stock WEX Inc.
+7.94% 8.8B
EURONET WORLDWIDE, INC. Stock Euronet Worldwide, Inc.
+10.94% 5.16B
Transaction & Payment Services
  1. Stock Market
  2. Equities
  3. NEXI Stock
  4. News Nexi S.p.A
  5. Nexi: First take
-40% Limited Time Offer: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities.
SIGN UP NOW