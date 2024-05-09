Nexi S.p.A is the European PayTech, present in attractive, high-growth European markets and technologically advanced countries. The company has the scale, geographical reach and capabilities to drive the transition to a cashless Europe. Nexi S.p.A. operates in three market segments: MerchantSolutions, Issuing Solutions and Digital Banking Solutions. The company constantly invests in technology and innovation, focusing on two fundamental principles: to respond, together with its partner banks, to its customers' needs and to create new business opportunities for them. This is how Nexi S.p.A. promotes progress for the benefit of all: by simplifying payments and enabling people and companies to forge closer relationships and grow together.

Sector Business Support Services