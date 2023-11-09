Nexi S.p.A
Equities
NEXI
IT0005366767
Business Support Services
|
Real-time
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|6.328 EUR
|+5.50%
|+9.50%
|-14.23%
|09:52am
|Milan bullish; Nexi is best performer
|AN
|09:49am
|US Futures, European Stocks Down as Powell Speech Eyed
|DJ
More about the company
Nexi S.p.A is Europe's PayTech company operating in high?growth, attractive European markets and technologically advanced countries. The group has the scale, geographic reach and abilities to drive the transition to a cashless Europe. With its portfolio of innovative products, e?commerce expertise and industry'specific solutions, Nexi S.p.A provides flexible support for the digital economy and the entire payment ecosystem globally, across a broad range of different payment channels and methods.
SectorBusiness Support Services
Calendar
2023-11-08 - Q3 2023 Earnings Call
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
5.998EUR
Average target price
9.205EUR
Spread / Average Target
+53.47%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-13.03%
|8 424 M $
|+18.86%
|72 100 M $
|-22.66%
|59 384 M $
|+10.62%
|28 609 M $
|+28.23%
|17 420 M $
|-2.79%
|13 154 M $
|+21.64%
|8 602 M $
|+4.88%
|7 335 M $
|+68.63%
|6 834 M $
|+17.66%
|5 305 M $
- Markets
- Equities
- Stock Nexi S.p.A - Borsa Italiana
- News
- Nexi : First take