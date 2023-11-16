Stock NEXI NEXI S.P.A
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : Nexi S.p.A

Nexi S.p.A

Equities

NEXI

IT0005366767

Business Support Services

Market Closed - Borsa Italiana
Other stock markets
 11:44:59 2023-11-15 am EST 		Intraday chart for Nexi S.p.A 5-day change 1st Jan Change
6.934 EUR 0.00% +15.61% -5.86%
07:04am NEXI : Nexi: Model update post 3Q23 Alphavalue
Nov. 14 European Equities End Sharply Higher in Tuesday Trading; Euro Area GDP Decreases MT
This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$35/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Nexi S.p.A

NEXI : Nexi: Model update post 3Q23 Alphavalue
European Equities End Sharply Higher in Tuesday Trading; Euro Area GDP Decreases MT
Futures down after Powell speech. AN
Europeans up; De' Longhi bullish after accounts AN
Nexi reassures by keeping guidance after Worldline scare RE
NEXI : Nexi keeps his guard up Alphavalue
Mib above 28,600; BPER at new annual high AN
Nexi CEO: happy to help UniCredit on payments but contract is set RE
Milan bullish; Nexi is best performer AN
US Futures, European Stocks Down as Powell Speech Eyed DJ
Transcript : Nexi S.p.A., Nine Months 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2023 CI
Italy's Nexi confirms guidance after earnings meet forecasts RE
Nexi improves numbers in nine months and confirms guidance AN
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Track Lower as Investors Parse Fed Officials' Comments DJ
UniCredit Said In Talks to Revise Payments Processing Deal With Nexi MT
Mib up; Eurozone PMI slows in September AN
Oil stocks down on Mib; up CNH with delisting news AN
Top Premarket Decliners MT
European markets to open flat AN
Milan the best; Nexi still bullish AN
Top Premarket Decliners MT
Mib up mid-day, Nexi and Fineco good AN
Stock exchanges in the green; Nexi and MPS top the Mib AN
Indices up; worsens Eurozone manufacturing AN
Indices up; Tenaris tops on Mib after accounts AN

Chart Nexi S.p.A

Chart Nexi S.p.A
More charts

Company Profile

Nexi S.p.A is Europe's PayTech company operating in high?growth, attractive European markets and technologically advanced countries. The group has the scale, geographic reach and abilities to drive the transition to a cashless Europe. With its portfolio of innovative products, e?commerce expertise and industry'specific solutions, Nexi S.p.A provides flexible support for the digital economy and the entire payment ecosystem globally, across a broad range of different payment channels and methods.
Sector
Business Support Services
Calendar
2023-11-27 - The Redburn CEO Conference
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Nexi S.p.A

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
6.934EUR
Average target price
8.750EUR
Spread / Average Target
+26.19%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Transaction & Payment Services

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
NEXI S.P.A Stock Nexi S.p.A
-5.86% 9 880 M $
FISERV, INC. Stock Fiserv, Inc.
+23.91% 75 167 M $
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. Stock PayPal Holdings, Inc.
-18.21% 62 802 M $
BLOCK, INC. Stock Block, Inc.
-10.41% 34 574 M $
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. Stock Global Payments Inc.
+15.24% 29 804 M $
EDENRED SE Stock Edenred SE
-0.31% 13 734 M $
WISE PLC Stock Wise plc
+27.33% 9 142 M $
WEX INC. Stock WEX Inc.
+8.99% 7 623 M $
ONE97 COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED Stock One97 Communications Limited
+71.97% 7 017 M $
DLOCAL LIMITED Stock DLocal Limited
+21.19% 5 464 M $
Transaction & Payment Services
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Nexi S.p.A - Borsa Italiana
  4. News Nexi S.p.A
  5. Nexi : Nexi
-40% off Black Friday : Our subscriptions help you unlock the best investment opportunities.
Enjoy this offer