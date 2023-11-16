Nexi S.p.A
|6.934 EUR
|0.00%
|+15.61%
|-5.86%
|07:04am
|NEXI : Nexi: Model update post 3Q23
|Nov. 14
|European Equities End Sharply Higher in Tuesday Trading; Euro Area GDP Decreases
|MT
Nexi S.p.A is Europe's PayTech company operating in high?growth, attractive European markets and technologically advanced countries. The group has the scale, geographic reach and abilities to drive the transition to a cashless Europe. With its portfolio of innovative products, e?commerce expertise and industry'specific solutions, Nexi S.p.A provides flexible support for the digital economy and the entire payment ecosystem globally, across a broad range of different payment channels and methods.
Calendar
2023-11-27 - The Redburn CEO Conference
B+
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
6.934EUR
Average target price
8.750EUR
Spread / Average Target
+26.19%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-5.86%
|9 880 M $
|+23.91%
|75 167 M $
|-18.21%
|62 802 M $
|-10.41%
|34 574 M $
|+15.24%
|29 804 M $
|-0.31%
|13 734 M $
|+27.33%
|9 142 M $
|+8.99%
|7 623 M $
|+71.97%
|7 017 M $
|+21.19%
|5 464 M $