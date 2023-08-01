  1. Markets
NEXI

NEXI S.P.A

Equities NEXI IT0005366767

Real-time Borsa Italiana - 11:37:27 2023-08-01 am EDT
7.328 EUR -6.93% -4.11% -0.52%
NEXI : On track, yet lacking convincing catalysts
12:41pm Nexi to defend turf, sees Banco hit only after 2024 RE

NEXI : On track, yet lacking convincing catalysts

Today at 11:04 am

Today at 11:04 am

Chart Nexi S.p.A

Company Profile

Nexi S.p.A is Europe's PayTech company operating in high?growth, attractive European markets and technologically advanced countries. The group has the scale, geographic reach and abilities to drive the transition to a cashless Europe. With its portfolio of innovative products, e?commerce expertise and industry'specific solutions, Nexi S.p.A provides flexible support for the digital economy and the entire payment ecosystem globally, across a broad range of different payment channels and methods.
Sector
Business Support Services
Calendar
02:00am - Q2 2023 Earnings Call
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Nexi S.p.A

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
7.874EUR
Average target price
11.02EUR
Spread / Average Target
+39.93%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Transaction & Payment Services

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
NEXI S.P.A
Chart Analysis Nexi S.p.A
-0.52% 11 381 M $
WISE PLC
Chart Analysis Wise plc
+37.06% 10 243 M $
WEX INC.
Chart Analysis WEX Inc.
+15.76% 8 133 M $
EDENRED SE
Chart Analysis Edenred SE
+15.72% 16 229 M $
ONE97 COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
Chart Analysis One97 Communications Limited
+48.25% 6 171 M $
GMO PAYMENT GATEWAY, INC.
Chart Analysis GMO Payment Gateway, Inc.
-0.78% 5 782 M $
NUVEI CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Nuvei Corporation
+27.49% 4 752 M $
THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY
Chart Analysis The Western Union Company
-11.87% 4 562 M $
DLOCAL LIMITED
Chart Analysis DLocal Limited
-3.05% 4 457 M $
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Chart Analysis FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc.
+35.32% 18 378 M $
Transaction & Payment Services
